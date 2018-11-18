The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters - Episode 11 Recap

The two fighters had been at odds for much of the season, especially after one particularly ugly encounter prior to Espino's first fight, and that all led to this matchup between Team Whittaker and Team Gastelum.

Ahead of the fight this week, Greene was getting ready for the matchup by training hard in the gym with head coach Kelvin Gastelum complimenting him on his work ethic. While Greene has made quite a ruckus this season thanks to his excessive drinking and overall bad behavior, Gastelum says he's been a consummate professional when it comes time to train and that's why he believed in him to move on to the finals with this particular matchup.

As for Espino, he was also very confident after a strong showing to get into the semifinals with a skill set that seemed to match up very well against Greene. As a wrestler, Espino definitely held the perfect weapon to counter Greene's incredible power on the feet and he was ready for whatever scenario unfolded when they finally clashed.

While Espino seemed to be well prepared and ready for his fight, many of his training partners on Team Whittaker were not all that happy with the current situation in the gym.

Earlier this season, women's featherweight contender Leah Letson had complained that middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and his team of coaches weren't really pushing her hard enough to get ready for the competition. This week saw many of the other fighters lodging similar complaints after Whittaker wouldn't allow any sparring between the athletes this season.

Several of the fighters also had problems with Whittaker and his coaching staff not teaching them as much as they hoped to learn while training under the best middleweight in the world.

That led to a confrontation between the head coach and fighters during one particularly fiery training session. Whittaker laid it all out on the line that if the fighters weren't satisfied with his training methods, they didn't have to be there and if they weren't learning, then something must be wrong because these are the same coaches that helped lead him to a UFC championship.

Whittaker closed out his speech by telling the fighters to participate in his sessions or decide to get out of the way so everybody else who wanted to take part could benefit from the lessons they could be learning.

The fighters then decided to run a training session by themselves without Whittaker's supervision, with heavyweight Przemysław Mysiala helping to run everybody through some drills while former kickboxer turned mixed martial artist Anderson da Silva was teaching striking techniques. When the practice was over, several of the fighters, including Letson and fellow women’s featherweight Katharina Lehner, called it the best training they've received all season long.