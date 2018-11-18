The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters

Ahead of the latest showdown between Team Gastelum and Team Whittaker, Maurice Greene once again took center stage, as his behavior has started to spiral out of control.

All season long, Greene has been enjoying his time on the show by drinking a little too much and he's become a disturbance to many of his housemates. Teammate Marciea Allen was so fed up with Greene's behavior that she contemplated leaving the show rather than deal with him any further.

This week saw Greene revert back to some bad habits he had at home by smoking cigarettes outside the house while trying to figure out why he keeps struggling to maintain his focus. Justin Frazier offered him some words of comfort while reminding Greene that eventually his friends and family were going to watch the show and see how he's been carrying himself all season long. Frazier adds that it's doubtful that Greene would be pleased if his children saw how he's been acting all season long and the message is finally starting to get through to him.

At the gym, coach Kelvin Gastelum has a final sitdown with Greene to address his behavior and essentially tell him that he needs to clean up his act before he blows this opportunity. Greene is one win away from the finals and potentially a chance to compete in the UFC, but that could all go away if he can't find the balance between his preparation and his constant acting out at home.

Gastelum and his coaching staff decide that sweating the booze out of Greene's system will be the best way to get him back in line so they put him through a brutal workout to ensure he's learned his lesson and that he's ready for his fight next week.