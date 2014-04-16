 Skip to main content
#UFCEra

The Ultimate Fighter 19 Recap

Take a look back at The Ultimate Fighter 19 coaches, fighters and results.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • May. 20, 2020

They had fought twice before and were going to meet one more time at the end of the season, but coaches Frankie Edgar and BJ Penn put any personal heat to the side, allowing their fighters to take center stage during season 19 of The Ultimate Fighter. And while the majority of the fights on the show weren’t overly compelling, when it came to the finale show in Las Vegas, Corey Anderson and Eddie Gordon blasted out opponents Matt Van Buren and Dhiego Lima in rapid-fire fashion, making statements that they had arrived in the Octagon.

https://ufcfightpass.com/playlist/1723

 

Premiere date

April 16, 2014

 

Coaches

Frankie Edgar

BJ Penn

 

Team Edgar

Hector Urbina

Ian Stephens

Eddie Gordon

Dhiego Lima

Todd Monaghan

Patrick Walsh

Matt Van Buren

Corey Anderson

 

Team Penn

Cathal Pendred

Roger Zapata

Tim Williams

Mike King

Daniel Spohn

Chris Fields

Anton Berzin

Josh Clark

 

Winner

Middleweights – Eddie Gordon over Dhiego Lima

Light heavyweights – Corey Anderson over Matt Van Buren

 

###

Coach Frankie Edgar, UFC President Dana White and Coach BJ Penn discusses the choices for the next matchup during filming of season nineteen of The Ultimate Fighter on October 29, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Coach Frankie Edgar, UFC President Dana White and Coach BJ Penn discusses the choices for the next matchup during filming of season nineteen of The Ultimate Fighter on October 29, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
TUF 19 Finale Minute Men
Anderson and Gordon are TUF 19 Winners

LAS VEGAS, July 6 – Corey Anderson came into his Ultimate Fighter season 19 light heavyweight final match against Matt Van Buren with the nickname “Beastin 25/8.” When Sunday’s bout was over, there was no disputing that moniker, as Anderson tore through his opponent en route to a first-round TKO victory at the Mandalay Bay Events Center

Known for his wrestling, it was Anderson’s striking that was on full display as he hurt Van Buren early and often with thudding shots that “Gutter” never recovered from. At the 1:01 mark, after a barrage of unanswered ground strikes, referee Mario Yamasaki halted the bout.

With the win, Anderson improves to 5-0; Van Buren falls to 7-3.

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/35471

The Ultimate Fighter season 19 light heavyweight winner Corey Anderson poses for pictures during the Ultimate Fighter Finale inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
The Ultimate Fighter season 19 light heavyweight winner Corey Anderson poses for pictures during the Ultimate Fighter Finale inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
GORDON vs. LIMA

Eddie Gordon made a statement to the 185-pound division in his TUF 19 middleweight final, blasting out Team Edgar squadmate Dhiego Lima in 71 seconds.

Looking for the finish from the start, the bigger Gordon imposed his will on Lima, who normally competes in the welterweight division, and a series of right hands put Lima in serious trouble. As the Brazilian fell to the mat, the Long Islander kept the heat on, with a barrage of unanswered strikes forcing Yves Lavigne to stop the bout at the 1:11 mark of the first round.

With the win, Gordon improves to 8-1; Lima falls to 10-2.

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/36184

