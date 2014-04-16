The Ultimate Fighter 19 Recap

LAS VEGAS, July 6 – Corey Anderson came into his Ultimate Fighter season 19 light heavyweight final match against Matt Van Buren with the nickname “Beastin 25/8.” When Sunday’s bout was over, there was no disputing that moniker, as Anderson tore through his opponent en route to a first-round TKO victory at the Mandalay Bay Events Center

Known for his wrestling, it was Anderson’s striking that was on full display as he hurt Van Buren early and often with thudding shots that “Gutter” never recovered from. At the 1:01 mark, after a barrage of unanswered ground strikes, referee Mario Yamasaki halted the bout.

With the win, Anderson improves to 5-0; Van Buren falls to 7-3.

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/35471