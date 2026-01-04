The Ultimate Fight Card 2025

With each of those formats, there were limitations that brought about consideration; you had a finite amount of space, and you couldn’t just hit shuffle, so the order of the tracks, the overall vibe of the collection, was something we thought about in great detail… at least I did. Songs had to flow into one another with some kind of sense; their place in the track listing being as far from random as possible.

A few years ago, my buddy Patrick Beaulieu suggested making a year-end compilation fight card, and I’ve been doing it ever since.

The only criterion for this list is that the fights have to fall in the same slot on the card as they did originally, which is to say you’re not going to see a slew of main event matchups listed below. Instead, you’re going to see one fight from each position that was utilized over the course of the year. This always feels like an amazing snapshot of the year that was and such an incredibly fun piece to put together; I hope you enjoy it.

In the words of the inimitable Bruce Buffer, “It’s time!”

This is the Ultimate Fight Card for 2025.

Alex Pereira reclaims the light heavyweight title (UFC 320 —October 4)

Some people just have a gravitas to them where everything they do feels iconic, and “Poatan” is unquestionably one of those individuals. From his signature walkout and catchphrase to the little two-step he does with his team in the dressing room, Pereira produces viral moments and creates lasting images just about every time he steps into the Octagon.