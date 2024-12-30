The Ultimate Fight Card 2024

Current and future generations are never going to know the joys of making a mix tape or even burning a compilation CD, which were two things I absolutely adored doing throughout my youth and into my 20s.
I’d labor over finding the right tracks for the right moments — a killer opener and something that sent us out on a high; a couple hidden gems and personal favorites, and a handful of additional bangers all tossed in together to make an audio assemblage of whatever the mood or message of the collection was meant to be. If you were really into the art of it all, you’d write out the names of all the songs on the spaces that were too small to contain all the information, come up with what you thought was a cool name for your little musical project, and maybe even create a cover for the CD case or meticulously draw the name in block letter on the narrow side of the cassette case so it looked the same as commercial offerings.
Putting together a great mix tape or compilation is an art form, and no matter what you try to tell me, building a playlist just isn’t the same.
For the last several years, I’ve put the same vigilance and passion into this annual project — The Ultimate Fight Card, where I build what I feel would be the coolest event of the year from the fights that took place in each individual spot on the card.
So the main event for this thrilling slate was one of the main events to take place in 2024, the seventh fight on the card was the seventh fight the night it took place, and so on.
They’re not all going to be knockouts and there will be some selections you probably don’t agree with — that’s the beauty of subjective collections like this and getting to be the one to curate this one: this is my version of the Ultimate Fight Card for 2024, but I would love to see what others come up with, as well.
As always, thanks to my friend Patrick Beaulieu for the idea.
And now, let’s get into it.
Ilia Topuria defeats Alexander Volkanovski by KO (right hand) at 3:32 of Round 2 (UFC 298)
Ilia Topuria is your new featherweight champion!
For the entirety of the fight, the undefeated challenger stalked the champion, looking for an opening to land a devastation shot that ended the fight in a hurry. He just missed a couple of times during the first and through the midway point of the second, but late in the frame, as the two men got into close quarters along the fence — BOOM!
A right hand found the chin and put Alexander Volkanovski out cold, ushering a new era in the UFC featherweight division.
Just an absolutely tremendous performance from the confident, unbeaten Spaniard, who becomes the sixth undisputed champion to sit on the throne in the 145-pound weight class.
Diego Lopes defeats Dan Ige by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) (UFC 303)
Diego Lopes collected his fourth straight UFC victory, but it wasn’t easy, as Dan Ige gave him all he could handle on an afternoon’s notice.
Lopes came out fast and aggressive as always, taking the fight to Ige, who agreed to step in for Brian Ortega on Saturday afternoon. The two traded throughout the opening two rounds, with Lopes getting the better of things, before Ige had his best moments in the third as the Brazilian rising star began to slow.
All three judges scored it the same way, awarding Lopes a unanimous decision win with 29-28 scores across the board, moving his record to 4-1 inside the Octagon.
This was a gutsy effort by both men, who deserve the utmost respect. Despite myriad issues, Lopes keeps rolling, and should merit another marquee assignment next time out after everything he’s dealt with here.
Max Holloway defeats Justin Gaethje by KO (right hand) at 4:59 of Round 5 (UFC 300)
Max Holloway is the latest to hold the UFC’s BMF title, claiming the symbolic belt with a masterful effort against Justin Gaethje midway through Saturday’s pay-per-view main card.
The former featherweight champion was sharp from the start, using his long punches to pick at Gaethje early before shattering his nose with a spinning back kick on the buzzer at the end of the first round. From there, “Blessed” continued to consistently land the better shots, stinging Gaethje on multiple occasions while weathering the shots coming back his way exceptionally well through the first 15 minutes.
Gaethje found more success in the fourth, dropping Holloway and continuing to crash home low kicks to the Hawaiian’s battered lead leg, but Holloway responded by taking the fight to him in the fifth… and then it happened.
When the final 10 second clacker sounded, Holloway invited Gaethje to stand in the center with him, much like he did Ricardo Lamas at UFC 199. Gaethje obliged and the two started slinging, with Holloway putting a right hand on Gaethje’s jaw, knocking him out cold.
This was every bit as captivating as expected, and an absolutely tremendous showing from the long-time ruler of the 145-pound weight class, with an insane finish that affirmed his standing as the baddest dude on the planet.
Esteban Ribovics defeats Daniel Zellhuber by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) (UFC 306)
Daniel Zellhuber and Esteban Ribovics locked horns in an outstanding back-and-forth kickboxing battle in the second main card bout of the evening, ramping up the output and intensity with each successive round.
Through the first two rounds, the ascending lightweights effectively ran level, with Zellhuber landing with superior variety, but Ribovics having success of his own while staying more basic with his attacks. Business picked up in the third, with Zellhuber stinging Ribovics early in the round and the Argentine responding by hurting his Mexican adversary badly, before Zellhuber managed to steady himself, with the two slugging it out right through to the final horn.
This was an absolute barnburner and ultra-close as well, leaving everyone wondering how the judges would score the contest. All three judges had the fight 29-28, with Ribovics coming out on the happy side of the split decision verdict.
Just an absolutely thrilling battle between two surging talents and Dana White’s Contender Series grads.
Shara Magomedov defeats Armen Petrosyan by knockout (spinning back fists) at 4:52 of Round 2 (UFC 308)
Shara Magomedov continued his unbeaten march forward in the middleweight division, opening the pay-per-view main card with a stunning second-round knockout win over Armen Petrosyan by spinning back fists.
Yes — spinning back fists, plural.
In the waning seconds of the middle stanza, with both men happy to stand in range and exchange shots, Magomedov swung through with a spinning back fist with his right, landed, and the instantly fired off the same attack on the opposite side, catching Petrosyan flush as his body was forced back into that direction due to the force of the initial blow. The DWCS alum fell to the canvas and the unbeaten middleweight prospect picked up his most impressive win to date.
After some solid wins in his initial collection of UFC appearances, this was a step up in competition for “Shara Bullet” and he navigated it expertly, closing out the contest in spectacular fashion. He’s quickly becoming a rising star in the 185-pound weight class and should find himself into the Octagon with a ranked opponent in the not too distant future.
Valter Walker defeats Junior Tafa by technical submission (ankle lock) at 4:56 of Round 1 (UFC 305)
Valter Walker wrapped up the prelims by joining his brother Johnny as a victorious fighter in the UFC, submitting Junior Tafa in the waning seconds of the opening round.
Tafa came out swinging for the fences and clocked Walker with a couple good shots, but the Brazilian took them well and immediately pursued the takedown. On the canvas, “The Clean Monster” was in full control, keeping Tafa’s shoulders pinned to the mat before chasing a heel hook in the final seconds of the round.
While Tafa didn’t tap or specifically say, “Tap!” there was an audible shout from the Australian, prompting the referee to step in and stop the fight.
Vinicius Oliveira defeats Benardo Sopaj by KO (flying knee) at 4:41 of Round 3 (UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev)
Vinicius Oliveira and Benardo Sopaj combined for one of the best fights between dueling debutants in UFC history, with the Brazilian capping things in spectacular fashion.
Oliveira started well, taking advantage of some nerves on the part of Sopaj before the 23-year-old settled into the contest and grabbed hold of all the momentum. Midway through the second round, it seemed like Sopaj was on the verge of securing a finish, but Oliveira survived and shifting things back into his favor, hurting his fellow newcomer later in the round and before capping things with an insane flying knee knockout in the waning moments of the third.
This was a thoroughly entertaining fight and a devastating finish, one that instantly rockets to the top of the Knockout of the Year standings.
Ramon Taveras defeats Serhiy Sidey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) (UFC 297)
Serhiy Sidey and Ramon Taveras had bad blood heading into their clash at UFC 297 after their Dana White’s Contender Series fight was halted early. On Saturday night, they settled things inside the Octagon and it was awesome.
Taveras got the better of things in the first six minutes and change, hurting Sidey late in the first and busting him up early in the second. But the Burlington, Ontario native showed incredible resolve, pressing forward despite his body being tinted red by his blood to draw level in the second before the duo went shot-for-shot over the final five minutes.
For the first time in the night, the judges were called upon to sort things out, and when the scorecards were totaled, it was Taveras that came out on the happy side of the split decision verdict. This was an outstanding battle between these debuting bantamweights who should be counted on for more fights like this going forward.
Payton Talbott defeats Yanis Ghemmouri by KO (strikes) at 0:19 of Round 1 (UFC 303)
Payton Talbott is a star on the rise.
The unbeaten bantamweight prospect dropped Yanis Ghemmouri with the first right hand he threw, and after taking a beat to see if Ghemmouri was going to recover or the referee was going to step in, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad followed up and finished things off.
Now 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the UFC with three finishes, the 25-year-old looks Ike the genuine article and should receive a significant step up in competition after a blistering outing like the one he turned in on Saturday evening.
Luana Santos defeats Mariya Agapova by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:27 of Round 1 (UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez)
Dominant showing for Luana Santos, who gets back to her finishing ways with a first-round submission win over Mariya Agapova.
The talented Brazilian rifled Agapova to the canvas early in the contest and quickly worked to mount, searching for an arm-triangle choke. When Agapova rolled to defend, offering up her back, Santos pounds, sinking her forearm under the neck before fully securing the position. From there, it was only a matter of time before Agapova was forced to tap.
The 24-year-old Santos is now 3-0 in the UFC, but this was a brilliant return to form after a tough showing last time out, where she missed weight up a division. Count the judoka amongst the ever-growing group of promising, young talents pushing forward in the flyweight division.
Jaqueline Amorim defeats Cory McKenna by submission (armbar) at 1:38 of Round 1 (UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura)
Jaqueline Amorim showcased her world-class Brazilian jiu jitsu skills on Saturday, making quick work of the returning Cory McKenna.
McKenna caught a kick and opted to engage with Amorim, who immediately attacked a triangle choke, adding an armbar into the mix as McKenna looked to slam her to the canvas. There was a brief moment of confusion, but the Brazilian stayed locked onto the arm, eventually drawing out the tap.
After dropping her promotional debut, Amorim has now earned consecutive submission wins to advance to 8-1 overall, maintaining her 100 percent finishing rate in the process.
Nora Cornolle defeats Melissa Mullins by TKO (knee to the body) at 3:06 of Round 2 (UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2)
How about a knee to the liver to kick off the first finish of the day?
After a grueling round-and-a-half going back-and-forth, Nora Cornolle collected her second UFC victory in as many starts, folding over and finishing Melissa Mullins in the second round. As the two worked off the fence and into space, the French kickboxer uncorked a combination of strikes that included two knees to the midsection and several kicks to the face that ultimately sent Mullins to the canvas.
Cornolle debuted last fall in Paris with a win over Joselyne Edwards and moves to 2-0 in the UFC with her first stoppage win. Now 8-1 overall, Cornolle is quickly becoming a person of interest in the bantamweight division.
Hyder Amil defeats Fernie Garcia by TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 2 (UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer)
Hyder Amil and Fernie Garcia engaged in a chaotic back-and-forth in the featherweight division early on the prelims, with the former collecting a victory in his promotional debut.
Amil took the fight to Garcia in the first, hurting the Fortis MMA fighter until he got caught with a counter hook that buckled his legs. He recovered and once again put it on Garcia, but the Texan persisted, with the fight somehow reaching the close of the opening round. In the second, it was all Amil, as he marched across the cage and put it on Garcia swiftly, registering the standing stoppage finish.
A member of last year’s graduating class on Dana White’s Contender Series, the 33-year-old moved to 9-0 with the win, and instantly established himself as an all-action new addition to the 145-pound weight class.
Chris Duncan defeats Bolaji Oki by technical submission (guillotine choke) at 3:34 of Round 1 (UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Saint Denis)
Things in Paris started in interesting fashion, as Chris Duncan registered a first-round technical submission win over Bolaji Oki.
The Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduates kicked things off by trading shots on the feet, with Oki showing significant aggression as he looked to take the fight to the Scotsman. But midway through the round after Oki took Duncan to the ground, “The Problem” clamped onto a guillotine choke that looked deep. Just when it seemed like Oki had escaped, Duncan signaled to the referee that his opponent was out cold on top of him, and the fight was rightfully stopped.
This was an excellent finish for the 31-year-old Duncan, who gets himself back into the win column and elevates his record to 3-1 inside the Octagon with the victory.