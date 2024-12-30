The Ultimate Fight Card 2024

I’d labor over finding the right tracks for the right moments — a killer opener and something that sent us out on a high; a couple hidden gems and personal favorites, and a handful of additional bangers all tossed in together to make an audio assemblage of whatever the mood or message of the collection was meant to be. If you were really into the art of it all, you’d write out the names of all the songs on the spaces that were too small to contain all the information, come up with what you thought was a cool name for your little musical project, and maybe even create a cover for the CD case or meticulously draw the name in block letter on the narrow side of the cassette case so it looked the same as commercial offerings.

Putting together a great mix tape or compilation is an art form, and no matter what you try to tell me, building a playlist just isn’t the same.

For the last several years, I’ve put the same vigilance and passion into this annual project — The Ultimate Fight Card, where I build what I feel would be the coolest event of the year from the fights that took place in each individual spot on the card.