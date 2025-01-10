Ultimate 90s Alter Egos are Back on EA SPORTS UFC 5
What Would Today’s UFC Stars Look Like If They Had Fought At UFC 1?
Jan. 10, 2025
Ultimate 90s Alter Egos are back for another round in EA SPORTS UFC 5! Building off the excitement of the first drop, UFC 5 is continuing its nostalgic trip with a second part to this series, bringing even more personality and retro looks to your favorite fighters. The latest collection outfits modern UFC stars in bold, 90s-inspired looks that asks the question, “What would these fighters look like had they fought at UFC 1?” – adding a new twist to their already iconic styles.
Starting off the new lineup in this Ultimate 90s drop, UFC BMF champion Max Holloway channels the spirit of a true boxing legend. Dressed in old-school black boxing shorts with his name stitched boldly across the waistband and red & black boxing gloves, Holloway’s look is a tribute to his unmatched boxing IQ. The hand wraps and throwback style are a perfect nod to his iconic claim of being “the best boxer in UFC”, and this design captures Holloway’s “always ready” mentality that proves why he’s one of the greatest to ever step into the Octagon.
Moving on to the Alter Ego comes a 90s version of UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria. In this retro Alter Ego throwback, we see “El Matador” sporting red wrestling shorts with matching shin guards. This outfit emphasizes his dynamic abilities in both striking and grappling, blending his technical precision with a touch of 90s nostalgia. It’s a fitting respect to a fighter whose style is as versatile as it is relentless.
Lastly, Amanda Nunessteps into the Ultimate 90s Alter Ego lineup with a look that honors her roots in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Dressed in a traditional blue gi with her black belt tied around her waist, this outfit reflects the foundation of Nunes’ legendary career. Her path from winning multiple amateur BJJ titles to making her professional debut in 2008 is woven into this nostalgic design.
Get ready to step into the EA SPORTS UFC 5 Octagon and experience the update with fresh outfits and reimagined personas. Start up the console and play as 90s versions of your favorite UFC stars today!
