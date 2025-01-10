Ultimate 90s Alter Egos are Back on EA SPORTS UFC 5

Starting off the new lineup in this Ultimate 90s drop, UFC BMF champion Max Holloway channels the spirit of a true boxing legend. Dressed in old-school black boxing shorts with his name stitched boldly across the waistband and red & black boxing gloves, Holloway’s look is a tribute to his unmatched boxing IQ. The hand wraps and throwback style are a perfect nod to his iconic claim of being “the best boxer in UFC”, and this design captures Holloway’s “always ready” mentality that proves why he’s one of the greatest to ever step into the Octagon.