The Ultimate 2023 Fight Card

Only main events could land atop the card. The fifth bout from the top had to be a fight that was the fifth bout from the top on that given night. The ninth contest down the call sheet had to be the ninth bout down the call sheet; you get the picture.

Being someone that is always open to building spreadsheets, tracking fights, and putting good ideas to use, I thanked Patty, and told him I was going to track that info and deliver a “Best Card of the Year” piece at year’s end.

Three years later, we’re back with another compilation piece, and I think this is the best card yet, which shouldn’t be surprising to anyone because 2023 was an incredible year in terms of the performances and moments created and captured inside the Octagon. There were memorable efforts and outstanding fights scattered across the past 12 months and 43 events, with spots one through 15 all containing a quality showing or tremendous back-and-forth that made it deserving of a place on this fight card.

Remember: there could only be one main event fight, one co-main event fight, etc.

Here’s the lineup for the Best Fight Card of 2023.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski (UFC 284)