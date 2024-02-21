UFC’s Last Time In Mexico City

On February 24, after four years and some change, the UFC is back in Mexico City with an action-packed event featuring some of the biggest stars in Mexican MMA.

Two high-stakes rematches top the fight card, with former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and recent title challenger Brandon Royval colliding in the main event. Their first meeting back in 2020 ended abruptly after an injury to Royval prevented him from properly defending himself. Since then, the two have been title picture staples and look to earn another crack at reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja.