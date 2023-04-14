UFC’s Iron Men | The Longest UFC Tenures

At UFC Kansas City, some very familiar faces will make the walk to the Octagon; faces that fight fans have seen put on incredible performances for over 15 years.
Simply reaching the highest level of mixed martial arts is an achievement in and of itself, but doing it at a competitive level for over 15 years? That’s something special.
This list features the five athletes who have had the longest continuous tenure with UFC, two of which are competing this weekend.
*All “total days in the UFC” calculations are based off the athlete’s debut and the time of publishing*
Jon Jones – UFC Debut August 9, 2008
When you take a moment to look back at what Jon Jones has accomplished, it’s truly astonishing.
Jones entered the UFC at 21 years old and never looked back. He won the light heavyweight belt, then successfully defended it eleven times before going up to heavyweight and claiming the throne as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’.
MORE JONES: Career Highlights | Athlete Profile
Jones has amassed 23 UFC fights over his 5,362-day UFC career, and it’s likely his 24th fight will come right around the 15-year anniversary of his debut. What a run it’s been so far for one of, if not the, greatest of all-time.
Matt Brown – UFC Debut June 20, 2008
Matt Brown is one of those fighters that leaves it all in the Octagon. The Ohio native eats, sleeps, and breathes fighting, and his passion for the sport is evident every time he steps foot into the Octagon.
Fans were introduced to the fighting style of “The Immortal” when he competed on season 7 of The Ultimate Fighter. Although he didn’t win the show, he entered the UFC shortly afterwards and showcased that he had the goods to go toe-to-toe with the best welterweights in the world.
Brown has been in the UFC for a whopping 5,412 days and he’s not done. Brown is scheduled to fight fellow veteran Court McGee at UFC Charlotte on May 13th; it will be his 30th UFC fight and will tie him for 10th all time with Frankie Edgar.
Clay Guida – UFC Debut October 14, 2006
Clay Guida is one of the most recognizable athletes in the sport of mixed martial arts.
It’s the hair, it’s the fighting style, it’s the energy. “The Carpenter” made his debut 6,027 days ago and if you do the math, you’ll quickly realize that Guida’s 16-year UFC career could have a driver’s license. That’s just insane.
MORE GUIDA: "Fishing Is My Getaway"
In 34 UFC fights, Guida (tied for fourth all-time) has earned six Fight of the Night awards and four other Performance of the Night awards. The wildest part is that Guida is showing no signs of slowing down.
The Hall of Famer is lined up for his 35th UFC fight this weekend at UFC Kansas City, when he faces Rafa Garcia. That’ll put him in sole position of fourth place on the all-time UFC fight list.
Joe Lauzon – UFC Debut September 23, 2006
Joe Lauzon has certainly made his home state of Massachusetts proud.
In his 6,048 days on the UFC roster, he’s earned a reputation as a finisher and fan favorite. Lauzon’s 13 finishes have him in a deadlock five-way tie for seventh place in promotion history. He’s earned 15 bonuses for his various performances and he’s hunting for more.
Hopefully Lauzon returns to the Octagon in 2023 after some cancelled bouts in 2022 prevented him from making his 28th UFC appearance.
Ed Herman – UFC Debut June 24, 2006
The UFC’s iron man award belongs to Ed Herman.
“Short Fuse” has been in UFC for an amazing 6,139 days – that’s the longest consecutive tenure for any current UFC athlete.
Herman came onto the UFC scene thanks to his performance on The Ultimate Fighter season 3 and he’s been around ever since. Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter is set to air this summer, so let that sink in.
And on Saturday, April 15th, he’ll make his 27th venture into MMA’s proving ground when he takes on Zak Cummings at UFC Kansas City.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen, live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT.