UFC's 50/50 RAFFLE COMING TO OTTAWA

UFC® AND OTTAWA SENATORS FOUNDATION LAUNCH ONLINE 50/50 RAFFLE CAMPAIGN FOR UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: IAQUINTA vs. COWBOY
Fans may Participate via Senators5050.com
Proceeds to Benefit Ottawa Senators Foundation and Project S.T.E.P.
Toronto, Canada – UFC® today announced its charitable partnership with the Ottawa Senators Foundation to launch an online and in-venue 50/50 raffle campaign during Fight Week of UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: IAQUINTA vs. COWBOY, which takes place on Saturday, May 4 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada.
Starting today, fans ages 18 years or older may purchase raffle tickets online via Senators5050.com. Fans will also be able to participate in the 50/50 raffle at the Canadian Tire Centre beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4, in conjunction with UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: IAQUINTA vs. COWBOY. All net proceeds will benefit the Ottawa Senators Foundation and Project S.T.E.P.
This collaboration, a first for UFC and the Ottawa Senators Foundation, will increase the overall awareness of the 50/50 raffle by offering it up to UFC and Ottawa Senators fans throughout Ontario.
The Ottawa Senators Foundation is the charitable arm of the NHL team, with the mission of empowering children and youth to reach their full potential by investing in social recreation and education programs that promote both physical and mental wellness.
Project S.T.E.P. is a comprehensive initiative that provides access to addiction prevention and counselling for youth and their families throughout Ottawa. Project S.T.E.P. reaches youth where they are by ensuring that support, training, education and prevention services are available in all Ottawa high schools, as well as in community settings. The goal is for youth in Ottawa to enter adulthood free from problematic substance abuse.
Raffle tickets are for sale at the following prices: 3 for $5; 10 for $10; and 50 for $20. Raffle tickets are currently available online and will continue to be sold through the second fight of the main card on Saturday, May 4.
The winner of the 50/50 raffle will receive 50% of total sales, with the remaining 50% shared between the Ottawa Senators Foundation and Project S.T.E.P. Once the winning numbers have been announced, the winner must contact the Ottawa Senators Foundation to redeem their prize within six (6) months following the raffle.
A winning ticket may be redeemed by completing the required winner claimant documents in person at the Ottawa Senators Foundation office located at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa within six months of the draw date. The winner must present their signed winning ticket (if purchased in-venue) or the text message / email of an online winning ticket (if purchased online), along with two (2) forms of identification (including government-issued photo ID). If the prize is not clamed within the allotted time frame, the remaining net proceeds will be shared between the Ottawa Senators Foundation and Project S.T.E.P. For more information on 50/50 Raffle rules and regulations, please visit OttawaSenators.com/5050raffle.