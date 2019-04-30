UFC's 50/50 RAFFLE COMING TO OTTAWA

Toronto, Canada – UFC® today announced its charitable partnership with the Ottawa Senators Foundation to launch an online and in-venue 50/50 raffle campaign during Fight Week of UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: IAQUINTA vs. COWBOY, which takes place on Saturday, May 4 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada.

Starting today, fans ages 18 years or older may purchase raffle tickets online via Senators5050.com. Fans will also be able to participate in the 50/50 raffle at the Canadian Tire Centre beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4, in conjunction with UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: IAQUINTA vs. COWBOY. All net proceeds will benefit the Ottawa Senators Foundation and Project S.T.E.P.

This collaboration, a first for UFC and the Ottawa Senators Foundation, will increase the overall awareness of the 50/50 raffle by offering it up to UFC and Ottawa Senators fans throughout Ontario.

The Ottawa Senators Foundation is the charitable arm of the NHL team, with the mission of empowering children and youth to reach their full potential by investing in social recreation and education programs that promote both physical and mental wellness.