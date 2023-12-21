UFC's 2023 By The Numbers

There will only be bigger and better things to come to the Octagon in 2024! The action returns on January 13, inside the UFC APEX, when light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker run it back after a controversial conclusion to their bout in 2023.

Just a week later, on January 20, UFC returns to the great city of Toronto for a high-stakes PPV event featuring two title fights. Find out more information about UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis here.