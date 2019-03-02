UFC® Launches Public Service Campaign To Raise Awareness Of The Dangers Of Opioid Addiction

UFC launched the campaign today in Las Vegas prior to UFC® 235: JONES vs SMITH and debuted a new public service announcement featuring UFC President Dana White. UFC’s public service campaign will utilize UFC athletes, the company’s massive social media reach (75 million followers), and its popular live events to spread the message of prevention, treatment, and recovery relating to opioid addiction.

Last October, UFC joined federal lawmakers and representatives of other major U.S. companies at a White House ceremony where they pledged their commitment to combat the opioid crisis. The event coincided with President Donald J. Trump signing into law H.R. 6, also known as the SUPPORT For Patients And Communities Act. The legislation is intended to help opioid treatment and recovery initiatives, improve prevention of opioid abuse, and bolster efforts to fight deadly illicit synthetic drugs.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among Americans under 50, with two-thirds of all drug overdose deaths caused by opioids such as prescription painkillers. The CDC further estimates the total economic burden of prescription opioid misuse in the U.S. is $78.5 billion a year, including the costs of health care, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement.