UFC.com's Thomas Gerbasi To Be Inducted Into International Womens Boxing Hall of Fame

Thomas Gerbasi, longtime editorial director of Zuffa LLC, was named a part of the 2022 International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame class in the “non-boxing category” for his work as a journalist covering the sport for many years.

On top of writing and editing pieces on UFC fighters each week for UFC.com, Gerbasi is also a Women’s Boxing columnist for Ring Magazine, a Senior Editor for BoxingScene.com and a regular contributor to Boxing News Magazine. In 2013, Gerbasi published The Sweeter Science: A Look at Women’s Boxing, a collection of profiles and stories on some of the most compelling characters in the sport.