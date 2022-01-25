UFC.com's Thomas Gerbasi To Be Inducted Into International Womens Boxing Hall of Fame

Results
Thomas Gerbasi, longtime editorial director of Zuffa LLC, was named a part of the 2022 International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame class in the “non-boxing category” for his work as a journalist covering the sport for many years.
On top of writing and editing pieces on UFC fighters each week for UFC.com, Gerbasi is also a Women’s Boxing columnist for Ring Magazine, a Senior Editor for BoxingScene.com and a regular contributor to Boxing News Magazine. In 2013, Gerbasi published The Sweeter Science: A Look at Women’s Boxing, a collection of profiles and stories on some of the most compelling characters in the sport.
The class is the IWBHOF’s largest since its inception and includes names such as Eva Jones-Young, Margaret Sidoroff and Hannah Fox. Rose Byrd, Jimmy Finn and Rose Trentman joining Gerbasi as non-boxing inductees. Three historical moments will happen at the ceremony: twin sisters Cora and Debra Webber will be honored with inductions, mother and daughter Rose and Tracy Byrd will be inducted and Eliza Olson will also be honored with an induction into the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will take place on October 22, 2022, at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and it will include a Lifetime Achievement award to Bonnie Canino. This marks the second year the ceremony is in Las Vegas.
