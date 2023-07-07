UFC X Takes Over International Fight Week 2023

The main stage was far from the only opportunity fans had to interact with their favorite UFC stars. Meet and greets and autograph sessions attracted crowds all day long, with current titleholders Israel Adesanya and Aljamain Sterling highlighting a mix of current UFC contenders and all-time greats who attendees had an opportunity to interact with up close and personal.

Fans from all around the world can usually only dream of getting to meet their favorite UFC stars. At UFC X, those dreams turn into a reality.

“It’s sick; I got some free shirts, and the atmosphere is so nice,” Gavin Burmachek, a fan who traveled to Las Vegas from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, said. “I really liked watching the weigh-ins and I’m looking forward to watching the fights.”

The experience was just as memorable and exciting for the athletes as it was for the fans.

“It’s been good. I love International Fight Week. I think this is an excellent opportunity for the fans,” UFC featherweight contender Raquel Pennington said. “I absolutely love interacting with my fans, it’s one of my favorite things, especially the younger generation. I think it’s a really cool thing that the UFC puts this on.”