UFC & LVMPD 2022 "Holiday Shopping Event"

UFC athletes and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department pick out toys with children during the UFC x LVMPD Holiday Shopping Event. (Photo by Michael Kirschbaum / eightelevenmedia).

“It was interesting to see the dynamic of the older kids and the younger kids,” Osbourne said. “The younger kids go for toys and candy, but the older kids looked for pants and shirts.”

In addition to toys, kids spent the time to buy essential goods like clothes. The biggest thing the athletes and Sgt. Kovacich noticed, however, was not only were the kids shopping for themselves, but they also used their time to search for gifts for their younger siblings, parents and pets.

“These kids are thinking about others before thinking about themselves,” Sgt. Kovacich said.

Together, the three UFC athletes first brought kids to the shoe department, where they offered helpful insight to many of the kids on what they thought were the best-looking shoes. Together, they waited until every kid found a pair just for them that fit perfect before moving along to the clothing and toy sections.