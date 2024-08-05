 Skip to main content
Alto Imports' exclusive Marlon “Chito” Vera merchandise collection
Licensed

UFC x Alto Imports | Marlon “Chito” Vera Collection

Aug. 2, 2024

Alto Imports has launched an exclusive Marlon “Chito” Vera merchandise collection ahead of his fight this weekend against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi. This exclusive product line comes in four different styles of gear, fit for UFC fans and Chito fans alike. Each piece of the collection honor’s Vera’s Ecuadorian heritage by incorporating the flag into every style. The collection is available for purchase HERE on etafashion.com. Be sure to grab yours to gear up for the fights this weekend before they are gone!

Belal Muhammad Backstage Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi
Interviews

Belal Muhammad Backstage Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi

Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad Talks With UFC.com In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov 

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates On October 26, 2024
Announcements

Featherweight Title Fight Headlines UFC 308 In Abu…

UFC CEO Dana White Announces Exciting Slate Of Fights For October 26 Pay-Per-View

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after his knockout victory over Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 243 event at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Watch UFC

I'm Still Here | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

UFC heads to Perth where Dricus Du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya August 17

