UFC X 2025 FAQ

1. What is UFC X?

Spanning more than 200,000 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s entertainment activation space, UFC X, the organization’s fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience, will feature larger brand and partner activations, live stage programming, athlete autograph sessions, and meet and greets, providing fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

UFC X will take place on Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the premier meeting and conference venues in Las Vegas. Fans who attend the two-day experience will have access to purchase exclusive merchandise at the UFC Store, while also participating in numerous interactive fan-favorite activities.

2. How can I attend UFC X?

You will need to purchase tickets at AXS.com to attend the event. General admission tickets for UFC X start at $30 for one-day access and $50 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry with an accompanying ticketed adult. VIP packages are also available for UFC X through UFC’s Official VIP Experiences partner, On Location, at UFCVIP.com.