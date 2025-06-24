UFC X 2025 FAQ

UFC X is a fully immersive, two-day experience on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, 2025, that provides fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities. Spanning more than 200,000 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center, UFC fans can enjoy activities including live stage programming, autograph sessions, partner activations, and more.
1. What is UFC X?
Spanning more than 200,000 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s entertainment activation space, UFC X, the organization’s fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience, will feature larger brand and partner activations, live stage programming, athlete autograph sessions, and meet and greets, providing fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.
UFC X will take place on Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the premier meeting and conference venues in Las Vegas. Fans who attend the two-day experience will have access to purchase exclusive merchandise at the UFC Store, while also participating in numerous interactive fan-favorite activities.
2. How can I attend UFC X?
You will need to purchase tickets at AXS.com to attend the event. General admission tickets for UFC X start at $30 for one-day access and $50 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry with an accompanying ticketed adult. VIP packages are also available for UFC X through UFC’s Official VIP Experiences partner, On Location, at UFCVIP.com.
3. What is happening at UFC X?
UFC X will feature several interactive fan activations, live programming, and meet & greets, including:
- Two-day Autograph Sessions featuring more than 50 UFC Athletes, Talent and Legends (Limit ONE (1) autographed item per guest. Furthermore, athletes & talent will only provide one autograph per guest.)
- UFC Main Stage - Featuring athlete panels, Q&As, and more
- UFC Journey
- Dana White’s War Room
- UFC Weigh-In presented by Morgan & Morgan
- UFC Hand Wrapping Station presented by UFC Fight Club
- UFC Walk Out presented by Total Wireless
- UFC Octagon
- UFC Champion Photo Op
- UFC Championship Legacy Belt
- UFC Store - a Fanatics Experience
- Open to the public at 10:30a - 5p. Paid ticket is required to access main UFC X floor and activities.
- ESPN+ Lounge
- Meta AI Ultimate Barbershop - Stop by the Meta AI Ultimate Barbershop for fighter appearances and iconic UFC haircuts.
- UFC Fun Zone presented by Dave & Buster’s
- UFC Striking Challenge presented by Thorne
- Monster Energy - sampling and Meet & Greets
- Air National Guard - Mobile Tour Unit - Shadow Strike
- WolfPak - product display and Meet & Greets
- ODD SOX - Photo Op, product display and Meet & Greets
- Twin Peaks - Display table and Meet & Greets
- WWE WrestleMania Memorabilia
- THRILLONE Sports Activation - featuring Power Slap, SLS, and Nitro Circus
21+ partners:
- New Amsterdam Vodka with UFC Fight Poster and Meet & Greets
- Cuervo with UFC Fighter Face-Off, Meet & Greets with DJ & Emcee
- Bud Light with Punching Machine and Punchout Wall
- 19 Crimes - sampling, giveaways, and Meet & Greets
4. How many autograph sessions are there? How do I attend them? Who will be there?
UFC X will feature four (4) Autograph Sessions over two days. There will be two (2) sessions on Friday, June 27 (Day 1), and two (2) on Saturday, June 28 (Day 2).
There will be three (3) athlete autograph stages open per session, with four (4) athletes/talent per stage.
All lines are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The first 200 general admission attendees in line are guaranteed access on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be dedicated lines for each stage. Each stage will also have a dedicated priority line for guests who have purchased a UFC X VIP Experience package.
5. When and where are the Meet & Greets?
UFC Meet & Greets will take place at various partner activation booths at UFC X. You do not need to reserve a spot to participate. This is on a first-come come first-served basis.
Fri June 27 - Day 1
Starting at 10:30 AM PT
Sat June 28 - Day 2
Starting at 10:30 AM PT
6. How can I get to UFC X? Where can I park?
You can drive, use public transportation or Rideshare is encouraged.
Paid parking
Paid parking is available in the bronze & silver lot 1 and 2 located next to the South Hall, with the cost of $15/spot per day.
Las Vegas Monorail
The Las Vegas Monorail is offering UFC X 2025 attendees exclusive fare discounts. Purchase your tickets here for the best rates available! Paper tickets are also available (at full price) from ticket vending machines and customer service desks.
Skip the line and scan your phone right at the gate (paper tickets are still available at ticket vending machines and customer service desks on the station for full price). Use the Monorail to travel the Strip and to the convention without the hassles of traffic and wasted time.
7. Will there be food?
Yes! There will be a food court on-site, along with concessions available inside the South Hall. Cash and card accepted.
8. Bag Policy
No bags or backpacks will be permitted into the venue except for small personal bags or purses (9” x 6” x 2”). Bag check will be available at the FedEx office located on level 1 of the South Hall There will be a $5 charge per checked bag.
9. Camera Policy
Video recording devices, audio recording devices, GoPro-type cameras, monopods, tripods, selfie sticks, and cameras with telephoto or interchangeable lenses (professional photography equipment) are not permitted inside the convention center at any time.
10. Are we able to re-enter UFC X after exiting?
Upon exiting the event, attendees may receive a free stamp for re-entry.
11. Are outside food or drinks allowed?
No outside food or beverage is permitted, but the venue does provide several vendor options.
12. Do you allow pets?
No.
13. Are there bathrooms on-site?
Yes.