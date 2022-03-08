 Skip to main content
UFC Women's Flyweight Title Lineage

Only Two Women Have Claimed The UFC Women's Flyweight Crown
By Miguel Navarro III, on Twitter: @migsnavarro15 • Mar. 8, 2022

Similar to the 20th season, The Ultimate Fighter Season 26 saw 16 women debut a new weight class with the trademark tournament. The woman standing victorious at the end would be crowned as the first UFC women’s flyweight champion.

Nicco Montaño (2017)

Nicco Montano celebrates her unanimous-decision victory over Roxanne Modafferi in their women's flyweight championship bout during the TUF Finale event inside Park Theater on December 01, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
In the show’s finale, Nicco Montaño competed against women’s MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi to determine the first UFC women’s flyweight champion. Defeating the likes of UFC veteran Lauren Murphy in the tournament, Montaño would also beat veteran Modafferi to be crowned the first champion of the 125-pound division. Montaño was stripped of the title after 280 days.

State Of The Women's Flyweight Division | October 2021
Valentina Shevchenko (2018-Present)

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan celebrates her knockout of Lauren Murphy in their UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 266 event on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
After competing and even challenging for the championship in the UFC’s bantamweight division for three years, Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko made a move down to the UFC’s 125-pound division.

With that title sitting vacant, Shevchenko and former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk would meet in the co-main event of UFC 231 to determine the next champion. Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk would fight for the full 25 minutes. By the end of the match, Shevchenko’s dominant performance had been enough for the judges to deem her as the new champion at 125 pounds.

Championship Reign: Valentina Shevchenko
Shevchenko has been the only woman in the division’s history to defend the 125-pound title, with six successful defenses. She still holds and continues to add to her record for most wins in the division’s five-year history, establishing a hall of fame worthy legacy in the process.

