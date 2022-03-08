UFC Women's Flyweight Title Lineage

After competing and even challenging for the championship in the UFC’s bantamweight division for three years, Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko made a move down to the UFC’s 125-pound division.

With that title sitting vacant, Shevchenko and former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk would meet in the co-main event of UFC 231 to determine the next champion. Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk would fight for the full 25 minutes. By the end of the match, Shevchenko’s dominant performance had been enough for the judges to deem her as the new champion at 125 pounds.