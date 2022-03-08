UFC Women's Featherweight Title Lineage

At UFC 214, Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger competed for the vacant UFC women’s featherweight title. Cyborg defeated Evinger in the third round by TKO to become the new champion.

For her second title defense, Cris Cyborg took on former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Cyborg and Holm would fight for the full 25 minutes, but it was Cyborg who would do enough in the judges’ eyes to secure the win by unanimous decision. For her second defense, Cyborg defended her title against Yana Kunitskaya in the main event of UFC 222. In the first round, Cyborg defeated Kunitskaya by TKO to retain her championship. Cris Cyborg’s time as the UFC women’s featherweight champion would last for 517 days.

Amanda Nunes (2018-Present)