UFC Women's Featherweight Title Lineage

The UFC women's featherweight division came into the picture in 2017 and featured one of the most anticipated women's fights of all time between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.
At UFC 208, Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie headlined the Barclays Center event in Brooklyn, New York to determine the divisions first champion.
Related: Strawweight Title Lineage | UFC Women's Flyweight Title Lineage | UFC Women's Bantamweight Title
Germaine De Randamie (2017)
After the five-round main event of UFC 208 concluded, Germaine de Randamie’s hand would be raised in victory, crowning her as the first UFC women’s featherweight champion. De Randamie wouldn’t defend the 145-pound title and would later be stripped due to inactivity. Her title reign would last for 128 days.
Cris Cyborg (2017-2018)
At UFC 214, Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger competed for the vacant UFC women’s featherweight title. Cyborg defeated Evinger in the third round by TKO to become the new champion.
For her second title defense, Cris Cyborg took on former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Cyborg and Holm would fight for the full 25 minutes, but it was Cyborg who would do enough in the judges’ eyes to secure the win by unanimous decision. For her second defense, Cyborg defended her title against Yana Kunitskaya in the main event of UFC 222. In the first round, Cyborg defeated Kunitskaya by TKO to retain her championship. Cris Cyborg’s time as the UFC women’s featherweight champion would last for 517 days.
View Cris Cyborg’s Athlete Profile Here
Amanda Nunes (2018-Present)
At UFC 232, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes took the challenge of becoming a two-division champion. Nunes was confident and fearless with her move up to the 145-pound division to take on Cyborg. She knew she was capable of beating Cyborg, an opponent that many challengers had shied away from in the past.
Check Out Amanda Nunes Athlete Profile Here
In the first round, Nunes stood in the middle of the Octagon and traded shots with Cyborg. Eating some heavy shots to get close, Nunes was able to land precise strikes on the jaw of Cyborg, sending the champion crashing to the canvas. Nunes would make history with her knockout against Cyborg, becoming the first woman in the UFC to become a two-division champion.
Related Video: UFC Breaking Barriers | International Women's Day 2022