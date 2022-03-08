UFC Women's Bantamweight Title Lineage

That all changed after the UFC acquired fight promotion Strikeforce and brought women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in and announced that the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in judo would be promoted to the UFC women’s bantamweight champion. The UFC Women's Bantamweight division has accumulated an elite list of champions in it's eight years of activity

Take a look at the history of the first women's division in UFC history.

Ronda Rousey (2012-2015)