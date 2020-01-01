UFC Wins $5,000 for The V Foundation During Appearance on Celebrity Family Feud

The two teams, with five members each, played for a total of $30,000 ($25,000 for the winning team and / $5,000 for the runner-up) to be distributed to the non-profit charitable organization of their choice.

Team UFC included UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin; former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm; former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo; UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson; and UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson.