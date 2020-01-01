 Skip to main content
UFC Wins $5,000 for The V Foundation During Appearance on Celebrity Family Feud

The October 29th episode of Celebrity Family Feud featured a battle of wits between UFC athletes and executives and current / former boxers representing WBC, the World Boxing Council.
By Brian Smith • Nov. 19, 2020

The two teams, with five members each, played for a total of $30,000 ($25,000 for the winning team and / $5,000 for the runner-up) to be distributed to the non-profit charitable organization of their choice. 

Team UFC included UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin; former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm; former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo; UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson; and UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson.

Team WBC included WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman; former four-time world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield; former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Riddick Bowe; former two-time welterweight boxing champion Shawn Porter; and WBC silver lightweight boxing champion Ryan Garcia. 

“This was truly an amazing experience,” said Thompson. “We didn’t get the win, but we were able to raise money for The V Foundation and we’ll do better next time. WBC did a great job, and it was great to play against them.” 

Team WBC jumped out to an early 65-15 lead after two rounds, but Team UFC stole round three, to pull within 65-37. Ultimately, Team WBC fought back to win the remaining rounds and the “Fast Money” segment to secure the win by a score of 522-37. 

Watch Forrest in one of the show’s best segments.

With the victory, Team WBC won $25,000 for their charitable beneficiary, The Andy Vargas Foundation, a Los Angeles-based youth scholarship program. 

Team UFC won $5,000 for The V Foundation, one of the nation’s premier supporters of cutting-edge cancer research. For more information, please visit The V Foundation.

