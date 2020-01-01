UFC Wins $5,000 for The V Foundation During Appearance on Celebrity Family Feud
The October 29th episode of Celebrity Family Feud featured a battle of wits between UFC athletes and executives and current / former boxers representing WBC, the World Boxing Council.
By Brian Smith
• Nov. 19, 2020
The two teams, with five members each, played for a total of $30,000 ($25,000 for the winning team and / $5,000 for the runner-up) to be distributed to the non-profit charitable organization of their choice.
Team UFC included UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin; former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm; former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo; UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson; and UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson.
Team WBC included WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman; former four-time world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield; former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Riddick Bowe; former two-time welterweight boxing champion Shawn Porter; and WBC silver lightweight boxing champion Ryan Garcia.
“This was truly an amazing experience,” said Thompson. “We didn’t get the win, but we were able to raise money for The V Foundation and we’ll do better next time. WBC did a great job, and it was great to play against them.”
Team WBC jumped out to an early 65-15 lead after two rounds, but Team UFC stole round three, to pull within 65-37. Ultimately, Team WBC fought back to win the remaining rounds and the “Fast Money” segment to secure the win by a score of 522-37.