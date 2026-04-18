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Results

Prelim Results | UFC Winnipeg

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, Live From Canada Life Centre On April 18, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Apr. 18, 2026

The Octagon returns to Winnipeg with an exciting welterweight main event between former title challenger and No. 12 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and Canadian standout Mike Malott.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott takes place Saturday, April 18 in Winnipeg, Canada. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.

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Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

Still To Come:

Jamie Siraj vs John Yannis

  • The action kicks off with a bantamweight matchup between UFC newcomer Jamie Siraj (14-3, fighting out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada) and John Yannis (9-4, fighting out of Plainview, TX)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

John Castaneda vs Mark Vologdin

  • John Castaneda (21-8, fighting out of Minneapolis, MN) faces Dana White's Contender Series alum Mark Vologdin (12-4-1, fighting out Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia, Russia) in a catchweight bout

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

JJ Aldrich vs Jamey-Lyn Horth

  • No. 14 ranked flyweight contender JJ Aldrich (14-7, fighting out of Aurora, CO) defends her position in the Top 15 against Jamey-Lyn Horth (9-2, fighting out of Squamish, BC, Canada)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Melissa Croden vs Daria Zhelezniakova

  • Canadian bantamweight prospect Melissa Croden (7-3, fighting out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada) aims to keep her 100 percent finish rate in tact against Daria Zhelezniakova (10-2, fighting out of Saint Petersburg, Russia)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Tanner Boser vs Gokhan Saricam

  • Tanner Boser (22-10-1, fighting out of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2023 to take on UFC newcomer Gokhan Saricam (11-2, fighting out of Istanbul, Turkey) at heavyweight

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Julien Leblanc vs Robert Valentin

  • Middleweight Julien Leblanc (10-2, fighting out of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada) makes his Octagon debut against The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 finalist Robert Valentin (11-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Zurich, Switzerland)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Dennis Buzukja vs Marcio Barbosa

  • In the featured prelim, lightweight Dennis Buzukja (12-5, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Staten Island, NY) locks horns with DWCS alum Marcio Barbosa (17-2, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Check Out The Fan Events For UFC Freedom 250

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on April 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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