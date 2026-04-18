Prelim Results | UFC Winnipeg

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, Live From Canada Life Centre On April 18, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Apr. 18, 2026
The Octagon returns to Winnipeg with an exciting welterweight main event between former title challenger and No. 12 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and Canadian standout Mike Malott.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott takes place Saturday, April 18 in Winnipeg, Canada. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.
Canadian bantamweight prospect Melissa Croden (7-3, fighting out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada) aims to keep her 100 percent finish rate in tact against Daria Zhelezniakova (10-2, fighting out of Saint Petersburg, Russia)
Tanner Boser (22-10-1, fighting out of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2023 to take on UFC newcomer Gokhan Saricam (11-2, fighting out of Istanbul, Turkey) at heavyweight
Middleweight Julien Leblanc (10-2, fighting out of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada) makes his Octagon debut against The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 finalist Robert Valentin (11-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Zurich, Switzerland)
In the featured prelim, lightweight Dennis Buzukja (12-5, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Staten Island, NY) locks horns with DWCS alum Marcio Barbosa (17-2, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)