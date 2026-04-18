Main Card Results | UFC Winnipeg

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, Live From Canada Life Centre On April 18, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Apr. 19, 2026
The Octagon returns to Winnipeg with an exciting welterweight main event between former title challenger and No. 12 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and Canadian standout Mike Malott.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott takes place Saturday, April 18 in Winnipeg, Canada. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.
No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-4, fighting out of Niagara, Ontario, Canada) looks to secure another win on home soil against No. 9 ranked Karine Silva (19-6, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil)
Dana White's Contender Series standout Mandel Nallo (14-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada) makes his long-awaited UFC debut against Jai Herbert (13-6-1, fighting out of Wolverhampton, England) at lightweight
In the main event, former welterweight title challenger and No. 11 ranked contender Gilbert Burns (22-9, fighting out of Boca Raton, FL by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to turn back the clock with a vintage performance against Canadian star Mike Malott (13-2-1, fighting out of Fonthill, Ontario, Canada)