Official Scorecards | UFC Winnipeg

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, Live From Canada Life Centre On April 18, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Apr. 18, 2026
The Octagon returns to Winnipeg with an exciting welterweight main event between former title challenger and No. 12 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and Canadian standout Mike Malott.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott takes place Saturday, April 18 in Winnipeg, Canada. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.