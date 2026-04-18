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Official Scorecards | UFC Winnipeg

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, Live From Canada Life Centre On April 18, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 18, 2026

The Octagon returns to Winnipeg with an exciting welterweight main event between former title challenger and No. 12 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and Canadian standout Mike Malott.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott takes place Saturday, April 18 in Winnipeg, Canada. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On P+

Official Scorecards

Jamie Siraj vs John Yannis

Athlete Profiles: Jamie Siraj | John Yannis

John Castaneda vs Mark Vologdin

Athlete Profiles: John Castaneda | Mark Vologdin

JJ Aldrich vs Jamey-Lyn Horth

Athlete Profiles: JJ Aldrich | Jamey-Lyn Horth

Melissa Croden vs Daria Zhelezniakova

Athlete Profiles: Melissa Croden | Daria Zhelezniakova

Tanner Boser vs Gokhan Saricam

Athlete Profiles: Tanner Boser | Gokhan Saricam

Julien Leblanc vs Robert Valentin

Athlete Profiles: Julien Leblanc | Robert Valentin

Dennis Buzukja vs Marcio Barbosa

Athlete Profiles: Dennis Buzukja | Marcio Barbosa

Thiago Moisés vs Gauge Young

Athlete Profiles: Thiago Moisés | Gauge Young

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Karine Silva

Athlete Profiles: Jasmine Jasudavicius | Karine Silva

Mandel Nallo vs Jai Herbert

Athlete Profiles: Mandel Nallo | Jai Herbert

Kyler Phillips vs Charles Jourdain

Athlete Profiles: Kyler Phillips | Charles Jourdain

Main Event: Gibert Burns vs Mike Malott

Athlete Profiles: Gibert Burns | Mike Malott

Check Out The Fan Events For UFC Freedom 250

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on April 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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