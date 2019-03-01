UFC Wichita: Talking Points

The battle between Lewis and Dos Santos was declared fight of the night after both fighters brought the crowd to roar during their brawl.

On the main card both Niko Price and Beneil Dariush earned performance of the night bonuses.

Price's amazing knockout of Tim Means was one that fans can expect to see on highlight reels for yeara to come. And Dariush's arm bar victory over Drew Dober showed that he's ready to make another push in the talent rich lightweight division.

Here's what we are talking about after UFC Wichita.