UFC Wichita: Talking Points

Over 7,000 people made their way to INTRUST Arena in Wichita, Kansas to watch heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Junior Dos Santos go to war. And the fight fans of Kansas didn't leave dissapointed.
The battle between Lewis and Dos Santos was declared fight of the night after both fighters brought the crowd to roar during their brawl.
On the main card both Niko Price and Beneil Dariush earned performance of the night bonuses.
Price's amazing knockout of Tim Means was one that fans can expect to see on highlight reels for yeara to come. And Dariush's arm bar victory over Drew Dober showed that he's ready to make another push in the talent rich lightweight division.
Here's what we are talking about after UFC Wichita.
Devastating Dos Santos
Since his return last summer, Junior "Cigano" Dos Santos has been on an absolute tear. He's put together three straight wins, including back to back finshes over Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis. The emphatic victories have thrust him back into the heavyweight title picture.
And for good reason.
Dos Santos looked phenomenal against Lewis. His combination of power, speed and creativity overwhelmed Lewis. When the next set of rankings is released Dos Santos should find himself in the top three and that sets up some interesting potential match-ups. Dos Santos has already fought former champion Stipe Miocic twice, splitting the series in two exciting showdowns. A third fight with Miocic would make sense, but so would a clash with the rising Francis Ngannou. Regardless of who Dos Santos ends up fighting next, it will be one you won't want to miss.
Easy For Elizeu
Coming into UFC Wichita Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos was ranked and on a seven fight win streak, yet he was considered the underdog in his co-main event fight against Curtis Millender. And after his dominant submission victory, anyone sleeping on "Capoeira" needs to watch out for the prospect confirmed contender out of Brazil.
Dos Santos has earned a shot at a top 10 welterweight. And he could make some big noise in the division with his explosive skill-set.