3 – Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush is one of the good guys of the sport, so it was tough to watch him navigate an 0-2-1 stretch in 2017-18. And though he bounced back with a decision win over Thiago Moises in November, it was Saturday’s finish of Drew Dober that showed the Californian to truly be back in form, as he took some hard shots from the surging Dober, shook them off and got back down to business, submitting his foe in the second round. Previous wins over Anthony Rocco Martin, Diego Ferreira, James Vick, Jim Miller and Michael Johnson proved that Dariush is an elite 155-pounder. Now he’ll get those big fights again.

4 – Niko Price

Yes, I may be late to the party, but Niko Price has joined my list of folks I would pay to watch fight. And when it comes to the “Hybrid,” it really is all about attitude. This guy is willing to do whatever it takes to win and entertain, and that was evident in Wichita, as he took a series of flush bombs from Tim Means and kept marching forward until he landed his own finisher that ended the bout. There are wins and there are WINS in this sport, and Price is always chasing the WIN.