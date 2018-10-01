UFC Wichita: On The Rise

This run, which began in Fortaleza, Brazil with Marlon Moraes stopping Rafael Assuncao in the main event and continued through last weekend in Las Vegas where Kamaru Usman ascended to the top of the welterweight division and Jon Jones re-affirmed his standing as the best fighter in the light heavyweight ranks, has already included the Octagon arriving in one new market and now this weekend’s fight card presents another opportunity for the UFC to break new ground.

While Invicta FC has previously held events in Kansas, the UFC had never been to “The Sunflower State” until now.

Saturday night, 13 pairs of fighters will make their way into the Octagon in Wichita for what should be an entertaining night of action featuring a quartet of compelling welterweight clashes and capped by a monstrous heavyweight matchup between recent title challenger Derrick Lewis and resurgent former champion Junior dos Santos.

But before the big boys close out the show, a trio of neophytes will take to the cage in hopes of securing their first victories under the UFC banner and building some momentum as 2019 really starts to get rolling.

Here is a closer look at those three athletes.

This is On the Rise: Wichita Edition.