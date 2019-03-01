 Skip to main content
Results

UFC Wichita Official Weigh-In Results

By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 7, 2019

The fighters of UFC Wichita have stepped on the scales one last time before the big event. Check out the official results below.

 

Main Event

Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs Junior Dos Santos (246.5)

Co-Main Event

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.5) vs Curtis Millender (170)

ESPN+ Main Card
Action Begins 8pm/5pm ETPT

Tim Means (171) vs Niko Price (170.5)

Blagoy Ivanov (254.5) vs Ben Rothwell (264.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs Drew Dober (156)

Tim Boetsch (185) vs Omari Akhmedov (184)

ESPN+ Prelims
Action Begins 5pm/2pm ETPT

Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5) vs Sergio Moraes (171)

Marion Reneau (134.5) vs Yana Kunitskaya (135)

Grant Dawson (145.5) vs Julian Erosa (145)

Maurice Greene (264.5) vs Jeff Hughes (254)

Louis Smolka (135.5) vs Matt Schnell (135)

Alex Morono (170.5) vs Zak Ottow (171)

Alex White (154.5) vs Dan Moret (155.5)

