UFC Wichita Official Weigh-In Results

The fighters of UFC Wichita have stepped on the scales one last time before the big event. Check out the official results below.
Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs Junior Dos Santos (246.5)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.5) vs Curtis Millender (170)
Tim Means (171) vs Niko Price (170.5)
Blagoy Ivanov (254.5) vs Ben Rothwell (264.5)
Beneil Dariush (156) vs Drew Dober (156)
Tim Boetsch (185) vs Omari Akhmedov (184)
Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5) vs Sergio Moraes (171)
Marion Reneau (134.5) vs Yana Kunitskaya (135)
Grant Dawson (145.5) vs Julian Erosa (145)
Maurice Greene (264.5) vs Jeff Hughes (254)
Louis Smolka (135.5) vs Matt Schnell (135)
Alex Morono (170.5) vs Zak Ottow (171)
Alex White (154.5) vs Dan Moret (155.5)