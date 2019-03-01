UFC Wichita: Final Results

ESPN+ Prelims, 5pm/2pm ETPT

Alex White def. Dan Moret via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight vet Alex White snapped a two-fight losing streak in the opener, as he took a close, but unanimous, three-round decision over Dan Moret.

Moret (13-5) landed a hard left hand to open the bout and that opened up an opportunity to put his grappling game into gear against the fence. White (13-5) defended well for a while, but after a guillotine choke attempt came up short, Moret was able to get the Missouri product to the mat. There, Moret opened up a nasty cut on his foe’s forehead with an elbow, yet good work from the cutman between rounds kept the cut from being an issue for White.

The second was close, with Moret’s grappling countered by some hard strikes by White as the two exchanged down the stretch. In the third, both had their moments while grappling, but it was White’s two takedowns that may have allowed him to emerge with the victory via three scores of 29-28.

