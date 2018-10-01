UFC Wichita – Fight by Fight

DERRICK LEWIS VS. JUNIOR DOS SANTOS

Heavyweight knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Junior Dos Santos will clash in this Saturday’s main event in a pivotal fight for both athletes as the winner will remain a constant threat to jump into championship contention. Obviously, Lewis is coming off a loss in his bid to win the title last year when he fell to Daniel Cormier, but prior to that setback, the ferocious power puncher from Houston had won nine of his past 10 fights with seven knockouts along the way. To return to the win column this weekend, Lewis has to go through one of the most accomplished heavyweights on the roster. Dos Santos is a former champion with a string of notable wins on his resume, including victories against Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez, and Mark Hunt. Dos Santos has also enjoyed a pair of impressive outings against Tai Tuivasa and Blagoy Ivanov in consecutive fights as he begins knocking on the door of title contention again. Dos Santos might have the best boxing in the entire division but now he faces a heavyweight with arguably the most power in the sport. This is a clash of speed and technique against raw power and only one man will be left standing when it’s over.