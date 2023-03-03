UFC Welterweight Title Lineage

Countdown
This 170 lb pound weight class has given us some of the most memorable bouts we have ever seen and includes five UFC Hall of Famers.
With Kamaru Usman at the top for 1,267 days, he was eventually stripped of his title by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Let's take a look at the title lineage of the welterweight division.
Pat Miletich (1998-2001) Defeats Mikey Burnett at UFC Brazil (10/16/98) to win the UFC Welterweight title, which was then called the lightweight title. Miletich defends the title against Jorge Patino, Andre Pederneiras, John Alessio, and Kenichi Yamamoto. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Carlos Newton (2001) Defeats Pat Miletich by submission at UFC 31 (5/4/2001) to securing the UFC welterweight title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Matt Hughes (2001-2004) Defeats Carlos Newton by knockout at UFC 34 on (11/2/2001) to win the UFC welterweight title. Hughes would go on to successfully defend his title against Hayato Sakurai, Carlos Newton, Gil Castillo, Sean Sherk, and Frank Trigg. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
BJ Penn (2004) Defeats Hughes at UFC 46 (1/31/2004). Penn was stripped of the title on (5/17/2004) when he left the UFC for K-1.
Matt Hughes (2004-2006) Defeats Georges St-Pierre at UFC 50 on (10/22/2004) to win. Hughes defends the title against Frank Trigg and BJ Penn, and defeats Royce Gracie in a non-title bout. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Georges St-Pierre (2006-2007) Defeats Hughes by TKO on (11/18/2006) to win the UFC welterweight title.
Matt Serra (2007) Defeats St-Pierre in the first round at UFC 69 on (6/7/2007) to win the UFC welterweight championship. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Georges St-Pierre (2007-2013) Defeats Hughes to win interim title at UFC 79 on (12/29/2007). (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) He then regains the undisputed title by stopping Serra in the second round at UFC 83 on (6/19/2008). GSP successfully defended his title against Jon Fitch, BJ Penn, Thiago Alves, Dan Hardy, Josh Koscheck, Jake Shields, Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz and Johny Hendricks. Vacated title on (12/13/2013). (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Carlos Condit (2012) Defeats Nick Diaz for the interim welterweight title at UFC 143 (2/12/2012). St-Pierre vacated the title on (12/13/2013) when he decided to take time off. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Johny Hendricks (2014) Defeats Robbie Lawler at UFC 171 (3/15/2014). (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Robbie Lawler (2014-2016) Defeats Hendricks at UFC 181 (12/6/2014) to win the title. He successfully defended the belt against Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Tyron Woodley (2016-2019) Defeats Lawler at UFC 201 on (7/30/2016) to win the title. He successfully defended the title against Stephen Thompson (twice), Demian Maia and Darren Till. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Colby Covington (2018) Defeats Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 (6/9/2018) for the interim title. Stripped of the interim belt due to injury in September of 2018. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Kamaru Usman (2019-2022) Defeats Woodley at UFC 235 on (3/2/2019) to win the title. He has successfully defended his title against Colby Covington (twice), Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal (twice). (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Leon Edwards (2022-Present) Defeats Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 (8/20/2022) via knockout in round five (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
RELATED: UFC Heavyweight Title Lineage | UFC Flyweight Title Lineage | UFC Strawweight Title Lineage | UFC Featherweight Title Lineage | UFC Lightweight Title Lineage | UFC Women’s Flyweight Title Lineage | UFC Bantamweight Title Lineage
Top Knockouts | Welterweight
Top Knockouts | Welterweight
/
Tags
:
:
Watch UFC
UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back
Embedded