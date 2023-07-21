UFC Welterweight Phil Rowe Focuses On His Dedication To Youth And Education Outside Of The Octagon

Rowe's response is simple yet powerful when asked about his motivation for giving back. "In life, you want to be a good person; you want to do well for others; you want to leave something behind. It’s not about yourself," he said. "You always want to inspire people, motivate people, and you always want to lend a helping hand."

Having experienced firsthand the challenges of pursuing his dreams without sufficient support, Rowe understands the importance of having someone to turn to for guidance and mentorship. "No one has got to where they're at by themselves," he emphasized. "And I remember, at times, trying to reach my goals, how hard it was not having help."

His involvement with Diploma Plus High School and collaboration with Wade King, the founder of Get Your Teach On, has allowed Rowe to impact troubled schools across the country significantly. King's dedication to empowering educators and providing quality education aligns perfectly with Rowe's mission.