UFC Welterweight Division Enters Pivotal 2-Week Stretch

At VeChain UFC 322, 170-pound king Jack Della Maddalena welcomes the division’s newest addition, former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Before that title is up for grabs, two pivotal matchups will set the stage.

The first of three welterweight bouts inside Madison Square Garden sees former champion and current No. 4 contender Leon Edwards take on The Fighting Nerds star and No. 9 ranked Carlos Prates. Then, No. 2 ranked Sean Brady meets undefeated No. 8 ranked Michael Morales in a high-stakes showdown.

One week later at UFC Qatar, the division gets an encore as former welterweight champ and No. 1 ranked Belal Muhammad looks to rebound from his loss to Della Maddalena in May against No. 6 ranked Ian Machado Garry.

Depending on how these fights shake out, we could see any of these top contenders emerge as a new title challenger. Before all these fights go down, let’s take a closer look at each matchup:

Leon Edwards vs Carlos Prates