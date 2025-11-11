UFC Welterweight Division Enters Pivotal 2-Week Stretch

The UFC welterweight division is about to get a major shake-up over the next two weeks as the champion and seven of its top contenders step into the Octagon.
At VeChain UFC 322, 170-pound king Jack Della Maddalena welcomes the division’s newest addition, former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Before that title is up for grabs, two pivotal matchups will set the stage.
The first of three welterweight bouts inside Madison Square Garden sees former champion and current No. 4 contender Leon Edwards take on The Fighting Nerds star and No. 9 ranked Carlos Prates. Then, No. 2 ranked Sean Brady meets undefeated No. 8 ranked Michael Morales in a high-stakes showdown.
One week later at UFC Qatar, the division gets an encore as former welterweight champ and No. 1 ranked Belal Muhammad looks to rebound from his loss to Della Maddalena in May against No. 6 ranked Ian Machado Garry.
Depending on how these fights shake out, we could see any of these top contenders emerge as a new title challenger. Before all these fights go down, let’s take a closer look at each matchup:
Leon Edwards vs Carlos Prates
Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates enter this matchup riding opposite waves. In March, Edwards suffered a submission loss to Brady on home soil, and on Saturday, it will be nearly two years since he last saw his hand raised. In contrast, Prates bounced back from his first UFC defeat in August with a highlight-reel KO of Geoff Neal, regaining his momentum.
Stylistically, this fight promises a striker’s showcase as both athletes bring excellent technical skill and knockout power. For Edwards, this will be a fresh challenge after facing two of the division’s top grapplers, and it may also offer him an opportunity to mix in some wrestling. The longer the fight stays standing, the more likely it becomes that Prates lands damaging or even fight-ending shots.
Sean Brady vs Michael Morales
Sean Brady and Michael Morales are coming off the best wins of their respective careers. Brady made a statement in March when he submitted Edwards via guillotine early in round four, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. Meanwhile, the 18-0 Ecuadorian dispatched former title challenger Gilbert Burns in less than four minutes during his first UFC main event last May.
Brady becomes more well-rounded with each fight, but his bread-and-butter remains his grappling, which he used to near perfection in his last three outings. Morales has one submission on his record, but with 13 knockouts in 18 wins, he’s not someone you’ll want to stand and trade with for long.
Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev
In Saturday’s main event, welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena will put his title on the line for the first time since capturing it in May with a unanimous decision over Belal Muhammad. In June, Islam Makhachev vacated his lightweight title to move up to the 170-pound division, where he aims to join the UFC’s shortlist of two-division champions.
While this may appear to be a striker-versus-grappler matchup, don’t be surprised if it turns into an all-action striking affair. As good as Makhachev is on the ground, he’s just as dangerous on his feet as he showed in fights with Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier. In his title-winning performance, Della Maddalena also showcased excellent takedown defense along with his sharp boxing. If he can neutralize Makhachev’s takedowns early, it will be fascinating to see how the former lightweight adjusts to the striking and power of the 170-pound champion.
Belal Muhammad vs Ian Machado Garry
In UFC Qatar’s co-main event, former champ Belal Muhammad will look to solidify his spot as the No. 1 contender against Ian Machado Garry. Prior to losing his title to Della Maddalena earlier this year, Muhammad was unbeaten in 11 fights with notable wins over Edwards and Brady. Outside of a short-notice call-up against Shavkat Rakhmonov, Machado Garry has surged through the division, picking up key victories over Prates and Michael “Venom” Page.
While it’s not as simple as fans often make it out to be, Muhammad faced criticism in his last performance for not leaning more on his wrestling, one of his strongest tools. It will be intriguing to see whether he adopts a grapple-heavy approach against Machado Garry, a tall, rangy striker who has stood toe-to-toe with some of the best strikers the welterweight division has to offer.
