UFC & Warren Lotas Launch UFC 311 Collection

Warren Lotas proudly holds various licenses in the sports and entertainment industry, most recently inking a deal with UFC, which began in late 2024. The debut UFC collaboration launched alongside UFC 309, featuring a main event matchup graphic.

Building on this success, the brand is unveiling a new collection for UFC 311, spotlighting UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The Warren Lotas UFC 311 collection will be available HERE, and in-venue for those attending UFC 311 in Inglewood, CA.