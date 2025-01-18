UFC & Warren Lotas Launch UFC 311 Collection

Warren Lotas (“WL”), founded in 2017, emerged from a rising demand for exclusive, artistically driven streetwear. Originally focusing on limited runs of T-shirts and hoodies, WL has evolved into a globally recognized label carried by select retailers and favored by tastemakers and cultural influencers. Each piece is meticulously hand-drawn, then screen-printed locally in Los Angeles using premium materials, ensuring an exceptional standard of craftsmanship. This unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and forward-thinking design has firmly established WL as a leading force in the contemporary streetwear landscape.
Warren Lotas proudly holds various licenses in the sports and entertainment industry, most recently inking a deal with UFC, which began in late 2024. The debut UFC collaboration launched alongside UFC 309, featuring a main event matchup graphic.
Building on this success, the brand is unveiling a new collection for UFC 311, spotlighting UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The Warren Lotas UFC 311 collection will be available HERE, and in-venue for those attending UFC 311 in Inglewood, CA.
Don’t miss out on this exciting new collab available only on Saturday, 1/18!