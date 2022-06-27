UFC Walkouts We Love

But what makes a great walkout? The song choice, creativity and magnitude of the fight all play a role in this unranked, unordered list that features some of the most unforgettable walks to the Octagon.

Israel Adesanya

UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya – October 5, 2019

(Watch on UFC Fight Pass)

This wouldn’t be the first time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya caught everyone’s attention with a unique walkout, but it was one of the most entertaining and thought out that UFC fans have ever seen.

After earning the interim middleweight title against Kelvin Gastelum, Adesanya had a chance to unify the belt against then-champion Robert Whittaker, in his adopted home country of Australia. But as Adesanya made his walk to the Octagon, it seemed like he owned the place.

Received with a mix of boos and cheers, Adesanya huddled up with three dancers before they broke out into a choreographed hip-hop performance right outside the tunnel. The confidence to put on a show before the fight even starts, then to win in the fashion that he did, makes Adesanya’s UFC 243 walkout one to remember.

Conor McGregor and Chad Mendes

UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor – July 11, 2015

(Watch on UFC Fight Pass)

One of the biggest fights in UFC featherweight history up until that point, UFC 189’s main event between Chad Mendes and Conor McGregor for the interim 145-pound title had a certain aura around the event.

As McGregor, the biggest name in all of combat sports, was making his first walk to the Octagon in search of UFC gold, he came out to a rendition of “The Foggy Dew,” his trademark walkout song, yet this time it was performed live in venue by none other than Sinéad O’Connor herself.