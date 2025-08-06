UFC visits Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital during UFC Nashville Fight Week

On July 10, UFC athletes Brendan Allen and Youssef Zalal visited Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University as part of Fight Week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs TEIXEIRA, which took place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation's leading children's hospitals, treating and helping to prevent a full range of pediatric health issues, from colds and broken bones to complex heart diseases and cancer. Monroe Carell has more than 500 physicians trained in more than 30 pediatric specialties.
“How thrilling for our patients and families to meet UFC athletes in Seacrest Studios at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt,” said Mamie Shepherd, Senior Program Manager – Seacrest Studios. “We appreciate Brendan Allen and Youssef Zalal taking time out of their busy schedules to visit us in Nashville and encourage our patients in the medical matches they are facing.”
During the event, both athletes joined Seacrest Studios’ daily programming, providing UFC-branded Big Shot Pillows, PMI Octagon Fighters, and Noggin Boss Hats via giveaways to pediatric patients virtually in their rooms and in-studio.
“It was a true honor to be here today and spend time with patients at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital,” said Allen. “We met some great kids today, especially Kennedy, who was amazing! She taught me a lot about Pokémon cards, and it was an absolute blessing to be able to come here and provide some positive motivation for these kids.”
At the conclusion of the event, the UFC Foundation made a $5,000 donation to the hospital’s pediatric cancer unit to further its annual charitable mission.
Monroe Carell is a nationally recognized provider of pediatric health care services. U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Monroe Carell as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Tennessee, and for the fifth consecutive year, Monroe Carell shares first place in the Southeast Region.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira took place live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on July 12, 2025. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!