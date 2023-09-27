UFC Visits Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital during UFC Nashville Fight Week

Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation's leading children's hospitals, treating and helping to prevent a full range of pediatric health issues, from colds and broken bones to complex heart diseases and cancer. Monroe Carell has more than 500 physicians trained in more than 30 pediatric specialties.

“We are grateful for our new friends, UFC athletes Michael Chandler, Josh Emmett, and Nate Landwehr, who visited with patients and families in Seacrest Studio as part of the UFC in The Community program. I know their time spent in the studio brought smiles to patients and their parents and provided a welcomed experience during patients’ hospital stay,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “We could not do what we do every day to raise support and awareness for the work we do to care for children without the help of our community and programs like UFC in The Community.”