UFC Visits Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital during UFC Nashville Fight Week

Best Of
On August 3, UFC lightweight Michael Chandler, featherweight Josh Emmett, and featherweight Nate Landwehr visited Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt during Fight Week for UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font in Nashville, Tennessee.
Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation's leading children's hospitals, treating and helping to prevent a full range of pediatric health issues, from colds and broken bones to complex heart diseases and cancer. Monroe Carell has more than 500 physicians trained in more than 30 pediatric specialties.
See What's Happening In The Community
“We are grateful for our new friends, UFC athletes Michael Chandler, Josh Emmett, and Nate Landwehr, who visited with patients and families in Seacrest Studio as part of the UFC in The Community program. I know their time spent in the studio brought smiles to patients and their parents and provided a welcomed experience during patients’ hospital stay,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “We could not do what we do every day to raise support and awareness for the work we do to care for children without the help of our community and programs like UFC in The Community.”
During the event, all three athletes joined Seacrest Studios’ daily programming, providing UFC toys via giveaways to pediatric patients virtually in their rooms and in-studio.
“Today’s visit to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and Seacrest Studios was really cool,” said Chandler. “Being able to interact with more than 300 kids virtually and surprise them with toys and autographs and have a fun Q&A-- it was special. Nashville is our home, and this was my first time here, but it will not be my last. It’s a great way to give back and putting smiles on kids’ faces brightens your entire day.”
With more than 38 specialty clinics throughout Middle Tennessee, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital hosts more than 334,000 clinical visits and over 16,000 in-patient stays each year.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
At the conclusion of the event, the UFC Foundation made a $5,000 donation to the hospital’s pediatric cancer unit in recognition of the organization’s 30th anniversary.
Achieving 10 out of 10 nationally ranked pediatric specialties in 2023, Monroe Carell was again named among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” for the 16th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the hospital earned the distinction as the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Tennessee, and for the third year, shares first place in the Southeast Region.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font took place live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on August 5, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
Tags