UFC Visits the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club During UFC Atlanta Fight Week

During the event, both athletes conducted Q&A’s with a group of more than 50 students, then joined educational breakout sessions before splitting up into teams for the afternoon kickball game!

“It was a great opportunity to spend the afternoon with the kids here at Shaq’s Boys & Girls Club,” said Zalal. “These kids have a lot of positive energy, and it was amazing that I was able to share my story with them. We had a lot of fun, and I was able to play in my first kickball game! I can’t wait to come back and visit.”

Since opening, the club serves an average of 500 youth between the ages 6 – 18 years old annually. The club offers several youth programs centered around Academic Success, Youth Sports, Workforce Development, and Character & Leadership programming.

UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.