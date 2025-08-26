UFC Visits the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club During UFC Atlanta Fight Week
By Brian Smith
• Aug. 26, 2025
On Thursday, June 12, UFC athletes Justin Gaethje and Youssef Zalal visited the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County as part of Fight Week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: USMAN vs. BUCKLEY, which took place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Established in 2021, The Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County is one of 25 clubs across the Metro Atlanta area. The facility, housed in the former Henry County Middle School, underwent a $1.1 million renovation before opening its doors to local kids and teens.
The repurposed space includes a learning center, computer lab, arts & crafts center, music studio, game room, multipurpose room, outdoor garden, and gym.
“It was a pleasure welcoming UFC, Justin and Youssef to the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club today,” said Amelia Davis, Regional Director – Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta. “It was great to hear them talk to our youth about mental health awareness, the importance of education, and overcoming all obstacles to maximize their abilities. Our youth had an amazing time with them, and they gained a lot of new fans today.”
During the event, both athletes conducted Q&A’s with a group of more than 50 students, then joined educational breakout sessions before splitting up into teams for the afternoon kickball game!
“It was a great opportunity to spend the afternoon with the kids here at Shaq’s Boys & Girls Club,” said Zalal. “These kids have a lot of positive energy, and it was amazing that I was able to share my story with them. We had a lot of fun, and I was able to play in my first kickball game! I can’t wait to come back and visit.”
Since opening, the club serves an average of 500 youth between the ages 6 – 18 years old annually. The club offers several youth programs centered around Academic Success, Youth Sports, Workforce Development, and Character & Leadership programming.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.