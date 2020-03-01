UFC Supports Spread The Word Nevada With Elementary School Visit

In 1987, the Nevada Department of Education began a statewide initiative to celebrate reading through shared thematic activities. Many Las Vegas celebrities, parents, and community members participate by reading to students. This year, Nevada Reading Week is taking place from March 2 – March 6, with the theme “Saddle Up and Read.” Nevada Reading Week coincides with Dr. Seuss’ Birthday on March 2.

Spread the Word Nevada, is a children’s literacy nonprofit dedicated to advancing early childhood literacy by placing books into the hands and homes of children within Nevada’s at-risk, low-income communities. While developing a love of reading, these libraries promote future academic achievement and self-confidence, which impacts lifelong success. Since 2001, Spread the Word Nevada has distributed more than 4.8 million gently used and new books to approximately 542,000 low-income youth in Nevada.

“Today was really important because the UFC fighters came to visit our school and read to our students,” said Stephanie Wong, principal of Red Rock Elementary School. “Our students don’t often get the chance to go out and see professional athletes in their venue. Having them visit is great because they shared the importance of reading with the children, and the kids respond because they know these athletes have influence in the community.”

