UFC Visits Primary Children’s Hospital In Salt Lake City As Part Of UFC 291 Fight Week

Primary Children’s Hospital is a non-profit, free-standing children’s hospital that provides quality healthcare for children with multifaceted illnesses and injuries across the United States.

“It was really awesome to visit Primary Children’s Hospital today and give back time to the patients and their families,” said Ige. “Today’s event really put things in perspective for me. If I’m having a rough day or tired from training, I now have a reminder that some families are going through things that are much harder than what I’m going through. One of the kids I spent time with is battling bone cancer and he has also become depressed. I’ve been very vocal about my bouts with depression, and I was able to meet with him and his father to talk through various ways to keep him motivated and in good spirits. It was something I really didn’t expect to discuss today, but it has motivated me even more to share positive messages.”