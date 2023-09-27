UFC Visits Primary Children’s Hospital In Salt Lake City As Part Of UFC 291 Fight Week

Best Of
On July 27, UFC middleweight Brendan Allen, featherweight Dan Ige, and former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate visited Primary Children’s Hospital as part of UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight week in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Primary Children’s Hospital is a non-profit, free-standing children’s hospital that provides quality healthcare for children with multifaceted illnesses and injuries across the United States.
See What's Happening In The Community
“It was really awesome to visit Primary Children’s Hospital today and give back time to the patients and their families,” said Ige. “Today’s event really put things in perspective for me. If I’m having a rough day or tired from training, I now have a reminder that some families are going through things that are much harder than what I’m going through. One of the kids I spent time with is battling bone cancer and he has also become depressed. I’ve been very vocal about my bouts with depression, and I was able to meet with him and his father to talk through various ways to keep him motivated and in good spirits. It was something I really didn’t expect to discuss today, but it has motivated me even more to share positive messages.”
During the visit, all three athletes met with pediatric patients and their families, providing inspiration and motivation along with UFC Big League Pillows, hats, blankets, and signed gloves.
“We had a really good time here today and brought a lot of smiles to these kids’ faces,” said Allen. “This is a great hospital, and they do a tremendous job of helping the kids and their families, and I’m glad we were able to come back this year.”
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
At the conclusion of the event, the UFC Foundation made a $5,000 donation in recognition of the organization’s 30th anniversary.
Primary Children’s Hospital was founded in 1922 and is nationally ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the United States. Primary Children’s Hospitals’ dedication has helped provide patients and families with therapeutic activities, positive distractions, and social support. To learn more, please visit give.primarychildrenshospital.org/ufc.
