UFC VISITS OPPORTUNITY VILLAGE AS PART OF UFC 296 FIGHT WEEK

Announcements
Community
Brendan Allen & Diego Lopes Spent Time And Distributed Gifts During The Holiday Season
As part of fight week for UFC 296: EDWARDS vs. COVINGTON, UFC middleweight Brendan Allen and featherweight Diego Lopes visited Opportunity Village, spending time with members and employees to distribute gifts during the holiday season.
“We had a lot of fun visiting Opportunity Village today,” said Allen. “This was the first time that Diego and I have made cookies at a bakery, and it turns out we’re both natural bakers! We made the most delicious cookies and had the pleasure of distributing holiday gifts to their members. Today was very cool.”
Since 1954, Opportunity Village has been dedicated to helping people with disabilities find the very best version of themselves. Through workforce development, community employment, day services, inclusive housing, arts, and social recreation, the program helps participants realize future career paths, and seek independence and community integration.
“Opportunity Village loves UFC, and it’s always a fun time when their athletes visit and interact with our team and the people we serve,” said Bob Brown, President and CEO of Opportunity Village. “We are so appreciative to the guys for taking time out of their schedules to take a tour.”
Dessie’s Table, a division of Opportunity Village, is a wholesale cookie bakery that cooks up delicious, freshly baked cookies and frozen cookie dough. All proceeds from Dessie’s Table go to support Opportunity Village in its mission of employing, empowering, and serving people with disabilities in our community.
The bakery is named after one of Opportunity Village’s founders, Dessie Bailey, and the cookies are sold to fundraising groups, large corporations, and organizations and are available at most Opportunity Village events. Visit www.DessiesTable.org for more information or to place an order.
Two Opportunity Village members, Roger, and Daryle were also surprised with UFC replica belts for their continued support and service of the non-profit.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
Interviews
Alexander Volkanovski Backstage Interview | UFC 2024…
Interviews