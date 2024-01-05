UFC VISITS OPPORTUNITY VILLAGE AS PART OF UFC 296 FIGHT WEEK

Since 1954, Opportunity Village has been dedicated to helping people with disabilities find the very best version of themselves. Through workforce development, community employment, day services, inclusive housing, arts, and social recreation, the program helps participants realize future career paths, and seek independence and community integration.

“Opportunity Village loves UFC, and it’s always a fun time when their athletes visit and interact with our team and the people we serve,” said Bob Brown, President and CEO of Opportunity Village. “We are so appreciative to the guys for taking time out of their schedules to take a tour.”