UFC VISITS NICKLAUS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL IN MIAMI

Community

By Brian Smith • May. 11, 2023

On Thursday, April 6, UFC athletes Calvin Kattar, Brendan Allen and Karolina Kowalkiewicz visited Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, as part of UFC 287: PEREIRA vs. ADESANYA 2 fight week.

“We were thrilled to welcome UFC back to Miami and are extremely grateful they decided to visit our patients and families ahead of UFC 287,” said Perry Ann Reed, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Nicklaus Children’s Health System and President of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. “The athletes spoke with our patients about what it’s like competing inside the Octagon and our patients in turn inspired the athletes by sharing their personal stories of combating serious illnesses.” 

To further underscore the importance of the visit, UFC’s Government Affairs team invited Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who spent time with pediatric patients during a tour of the facility, providing toys, blankets and autograph cards, while also conducting group meet and greets and joining the afternoon arts and crafts classes.

“It’s an honor to be here at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital today with UFC, as we’re going to bring some positive energy and inspiration to the patients and their families,” said Mayor Suarez. “We are here to be supportive of them, and it’s wonderful that athletes who compete in such a tough sport as MMA also have such a beautiful soft side to give back to the local community. Events like this help make the day a little bit brighter for the patients and their families, and we appreciate UFC’s support.”

Founded in 1950, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital serves as South Florida’s only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The hospitals network includes more than a dozen outpatient centers offering a range of pediatric healthcare services for children of all ages throughout the region.

“We had an amazing time here at the children’s hospital today,” said Kattar. “These kids are going through so much, it was great to come and bring some happiness, while also providing cool gifts!” 

The two-hour event was filled with laughs, photos and smiles from athletes, staff and patients, as the arts and crafts class included face painting and a silent auction with fun prizes.

“Today’s visit is really special for me,” said Allen. “I have two daughters, and spending time with these kids really puts things in perspective. We all have so much to be thankful for, but we need to also remind ourselves that there are families fighting for something even bigger. These kids are the real fighters, and it was great to come here and make them smile today.”

UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.  

