UFC VISITS NICKLAUS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL IN MIAMI

To further underscore the importance of the visit, UFC’s Government Affairs team invited Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who spent time with pediatric patients during a tour of the facility, providing toys, blankets and autograph cards, while also conducting group meet and greets and joining the afternoon arts and crafts classes.

“It’s an honor to be here at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital today with UFC, as we’re going to bring some positive energy and inspiration to the patients and their families,” said Mayor Suarez. “We are here to be supportive of them, and it’s wonderful that athletes who compete in such a tough sport as MMA also have such a beautiful soft side to give back to the local community. Events like this help make the day a little bit brighter for the patients and their families, and we appreciate UFC’s support.”