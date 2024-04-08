UFC Visits Nicklaus Children's Hospital And YWCA South Florida As Part Of UFC 299 Fight Week

On Thursday, March 7, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, bantamweight Cory Sandhagen, flyweight Charles Johnson and middleweight Brendan Allen joined the hospital’s daily programming and arts and crafts classes while also painting, playing games, and distributing toys.

See What UFC's Doing In The Community

“It is an honor to welcome the UFC back to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for the second time in the span of a year ahead of UFC 299,” said Dr. Jennifer McCafferty, SVP of External Affairs and Experience at Nicklaus Children’s Health System. “Getting to see the tender side of these athletes as they enjoyed time with our patients and their families was priceless. Patients got to challenge the athletes to a three-round gaming circuit, which included a final activation station to create championship belts, because at the end of the day, all our children are champions too,” she added.

Founded in 1950, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital serves as South Florida’s only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The hospital’s network includes more than a dozen outpatient centers offering a range of pediatric healthcare services for children of all ages throughout the region.