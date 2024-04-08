 Skip to main content
UFC recently partnered with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and the YWCA South Florida to host athlete meet and greets as part of UFC 299: O’MALLEY vs. VERA 2 fight week in Miami.
UFC Visits Nicklaus Children's Hospital And YWCA South Florida As Part Of UFC 299 Fight Week

UFC Partners With Nicklaus Children's Hospital And The YWCA South Florida As Part Of UFC 299 Fight Week In Miami, Florida.
Apr. 8, 2024

UFC recently partnered with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and the YWCA South Florida to host athlete meet and greets as part of UFCÒ 299: O’MALLEY vs. VERA 2 fight week in Miami.

On Thursday, March 7, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, bantamweight Cory Sandhagen, flyweight Charles Johnson and middleweight Brendan Allen joined the hospital’s daily programming and arts and crafts classes while also painting, playing games, and distributing toys.

“It is an honor to welcome the UFC back to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for the second time in the span of a year ahead of UFC 299,” said Dr. Jennifer McCafferty, SVP of External Affairs and Experience at Nicklaus Children’s Health System. “Getting to see the tender side of these athletes as they enjoyed time with our patients and their families was priceless. Patients got to challenge the athletes to a three-round gaming circuit, which included a final activation station to create championship belts, because at the end of the day, all our children are champions too,” she added.

Founded in 1950, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital serves as South Florida’s only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The hospital’s network includes more than a dozen outpatient centers offering a range of pediatric healthcare services for children of all ages throughout the region.

UF Flyweight Alexandre Pantoja Visits Nicklaus Children's Hospital And YWCA South Florida As Part Of UFC 299 Fight Week
UFC Visits Nicklaus Children's Hospital And YWCA South Florida As Part Of UFC 299 Fight Week

“We had a great time spending the afternoon with the kids here at Nicklaus,” said Allen. “This is my second trip to this hospital, and it was great to bring a new group of athletes with us so they can see the impact we’re making on these kids. They are going through so much and it’s really cool for us to come and give them an afternoon they will never forget.”

On Friday, March 8, former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejcyk and strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz visited preschool students at the YWCA South Florida in partnership with the Miami Downtown Development Authority. During the visit, Joanna and Karolina joined the school’s daily programming while visiting each classroom, reading books, playing games, and distributing toys at each stop.

“YWCA was built by and for women, so that we can lean into our strengths, build new ones, and create a society in which strong women are not just accepted, but fully engaged, appreciated, empowered, and celebrated,” said Kerry-Ann Royes, YWCA South Florida President & CEO. “Joanna and Karolina are examples of how this is possible in UFC, and our young ones enjoyed their inspiring presence on International Women’s Day. UFC’s support of YWCA South Florida and our work will continue to make an impact throughout the year.”

UFC Middleweight Brendan Allen Visits Nicklaus Children's Hospital And YWCA South Florida As Part Of UFC 299 Fight Week
UFC Middleweight Brendan Allen Visits Nicklaus Children's Hospital And YWCA South Florida As Part Of UFC 299 Fight Week

Established in 1914, YWCA South Florida is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

“I’m so happy that we were able to come and visit these young women on International Women’s Day,” said Jedrzejcyk. “Giving back to our local communities and helping kids is a priority for me, and it’s amazing when we can all come together for a common cause like this on such a special day. I can’t wait for us to come back.”

UFC Bantamweight Cory Sandhagen Visits Nicklaus Children's Hospital And YWCA South Florida As Part Of UFC 299 Fight Week
UFC Bantamweight Cory Sandhagen Visits Nicklaus Children's Hospital And YWCA South Florida As Part Of UFC 299 Fight Week

The UFC Foundation also made a $10,000 donation to the YWCA South Florida in recognition of International Women’s Day.

UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.

 

