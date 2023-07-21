 Skip to main content
UFC employees visit Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada during UFC 290 International Fight Week.
Community

UFC Visits Make-A-Wish Of Southern Nevada As Part Of Annual UFC International Fight Week Community Day

By Coby Liberman • Jul. 21, 2023

On Wednesday, July 5, UFC visited Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada for UFC’S annual International Fight Week Community Day as part of UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez fight week. At the event, UFC volunteers created personalized posters for Make-A-Wish kids to showcase their wishes.

“I am glad that we were able to give back during one of our busiest weeks,” said UFC HR team member Jake Hurwitz. “Giving back is a huge part of what we do here at UFC, and it’s a great opportunity to be able to immediately provide my help for the kids. I have previously been to Make-A-Wish on behalf of UFC, so it is always great to put a smile on the faces of the kids.”

“It was amazing to be around the Make-A-Wish event today and to be surrounded by my colleagues who want to better the community,” said UFC intern Nishelle Michalik. “Along with making the posters, I think we all enjoyed meeting one of the Make-A-Wish kids, Vegas, who received his wish when we were there in the office.”  

See What UFC Is Doing In The Community

Established in 1980, Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada has provided more than 2,500 wishes for children throughout the state of Nevada. To learn more, please visit MAWSN.

UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.  

Tags
UFC IN THE COMMUNITY
:
Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje face off in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Gila Rivera Arena on April 14, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Main Event Preview | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

The BMF Title Is On The Line In Salt Lake City As Lightweights Dustin Poirier And Justin Gaethje Clash For A Second Time Inside The Delta Center On July 29, 2023

Watch the Video
Jon Jones versus Stipe Miocic announcement for UFC 295
Announcements

Jon Jones To Defend Heavyweight Title Against Stipe…

UFC President Dana White Announces Main Event Bout Between Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic In New York City On November 11 For UFC 295

More
Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya Sit Downs With UFC's McKenzie Pavacich To Talk About All Things Inside And Outside Of The Octagon
Special Feature

Israel Adesanya Exclusive Interview | July 2023

Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya Sits Down With UFC's McKenzie Pavacich To Talk About All Things Inside And Outside Of The Octagon

Watch the Video
: