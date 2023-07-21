UFC Visits Make-A-Wish Of Southern Nevada As Part Of Annual UFC International Fight Week Community Day

“I am glad that we were able to give back during one of our busiest weeks,” said UFC HR team member Jake Hurwitz. “Giving back is a huge part of what we do here at UFC, and it’s a great opportunity to be able to immediately provide my help for the kids. I have previously been to Make-A-Wish on behalf of UFC, so it is always great to put a smile on the faces of the kids.”

“It was amazing to be around the Make-A-Wish event today and to be surrounded by my colleagues who want to better the community,” said UFC intern Nishelle Michalik. “Along with making the posters, I think we all enjoyed meeting one of the Make-A-Wish kids, Vegas, who received his wish when we were there in the office.”

Established in 1980, Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada has provided more than 2,500 wishes for children throughout the state of Nevada. To learn more, please visit MAWSN.

UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.