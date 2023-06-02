UFC Visits IronBound Boxing Academy As Part Of UFC 288 Fight Week

UFC Unfiltered
On Friday, May 5, UFC welterweight Randy Brown and bantamweight Cory Sandhagen visited IronBound Boxing Academy as part of UFC 288: STERLING vs. CEJUDO fight week.
It’s an honor for our team and kids to host UFC for today’s classes,” said IronBound Boxing Academy Co-Founder Mike Steadman. “Boxing is one of the seven combat sports disciplines that make up the sport of mixed martial arts, and with brands like UFC behind us, we’re able to continue our mission to help the youth of Newark. I’m humbled and honored that IronBound is now associated with world-renowned brands such as UFC, and our students had an amazing time training with Randy and Cory. Thank you, UFC!”
During the event, Brown and Sandhagen joined Steadman to lead a two-hour class of over 20 local youth, teaching various boxing techniques, working the pads, kickboxing bags and individually sparring with each student. IronBound’s program currently includes more than 70 teenage boys and girls five days per week, in conjunction with several athletes who are ranked on the national USA Boxing youth circuit.
“I grew up in a gym just like this as a kid and this environment had a great impact on who I am today,” said Brown. “Youth gym programs are a safe space for boys and girls, and not only does it help with their overall fitness but gives them the confidence and inspiration they need to exceed as adults. Mike’s program is amazing, and my goal is to build something just like this for the kids back in Jamaica.”
Established in 2017, IronBound Boxing Academy offers free boxing and business training to youth and adults in Newark. The organization’s mission is to empower local youth by helping their youngest members thrive inside and outside of the boxing ring.
“This is a really cool program,” said Sandhagen. “I’ve always wanted to establish a program like this for kids in Denver, and now that I’ve trained with this team today, this gives me a foundation to show how I can potentially launch one of my own. Helping these kids is not about fighting at all, it’s about fitness, health and wellness, mental health, and building inner confidence that will help you succeed in everyday life. Great stuff.”
At the conclusion of the event, the UFC Foundation made a $10,000 donation to help further the organization’s mission.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
