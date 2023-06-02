UFC Visits IronBound Boxing Academy As Part Of UFC 288 Fight Week

It’s an honor for our team and kids to host UFC for today’s classes,” said IronBound Boxing Academy Co-Founder Mike Steadman. “Boxing is one of the seven combat sports disciplines that make up the sport of mixed martial arts, and with brands like UFC behind us, we’re able to continue our mission to help the youth of Newark. I’m humbled and honored that IronBound is now associated with world-renowned brands such as UFC, and our students had an amazing time training with Randy and Cory. Thank you, UFC!”

During the event, Brown and Sandhagen joined Steadman to lead a two-hour class of over 20 local youth, teaching various boxing techniques, working the pads, kickboxing bags and individually sparring with each student. IronBound’s program currently includes more than 70 teenage boys and girls five days per week, in conjunction with several athletes who are ranked on the national USA Boxing youth circuit.