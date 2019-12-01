UFC Visits Iconic Locations In Washington D.C.

In the afternoon, the athletes ate at the Fort Myer mess hall with the troops and then did a Q&A hosted by Megan Olivi.

This part of the trip was particularly special for veterans Carmouche and Magny. As a retired Marine who served five years, Carmouche was finally on the other end of the guest visits.

“I know how much it meant to me during my time in the service and for my emotional welfare,” Carmouche said. “It made such a difference for people to come out to support the troops. To be on the flip side of that, as a veteran and UFC fighter, is rewarding and is great to see all the smiles and knowing I’m helping.”

Magny mentioned during the Q&A that being back in this environment had him instinctively returning to his roots of greeting people with proper military etiquette. It was on full display when he and Carmouche marched succinctly during the laying of the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.