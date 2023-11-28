UFC Visits Hit The Books MMA During UFC 295 Week

“A partnership and opportunity with UFC have been a dream for Hit the Books since its inception,” said Jhae Thompson, Executive Director – Hit the Books. “Having Randy come and work with our students was a real treat. For many of our students, seeing a professional athlete who looks like them and can relate to them was a significant opportunity. They will remember this event for a very long time.”

During the event, Brown joined Stan Dryev, HTB’s Director of MMA during the two-hour class with more than 20 local youth, teaching various boxing techniques, working the pads, kickboxing bags and individually sparring with students. HTB’s MMA program currently includes more than 135 students five days per week, in conjunction with free after-school tutoring for all members.