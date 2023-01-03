UFC Visits Cure 4 The Kids Foundation And Donates $25,000 As Part Of UFC 282 Fight Week

Athletes
On Thursday, December 8, UFC visited pediatric patients undergoing treatments at the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to provide toys, inspiration and smiles during the holiday season.
UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, and former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira toured the facility, signed autographs, distributed Big Shots and joined members in a jumping jack and push up contest during the meet and greet. Watch video recap here.
As the only pediatric cancer center in the state of Nevada, Cure 4 The Kids provides high-quality, research-focused medical treatment to children battling cancer and rare diseases.
UFC has served as a charitable partner of Cure 4 The Kids since 2020, raising and donating over $100,000 in 2021 to help launch the facilities first-ever physical therapy program and purchase equipment to allow patients to train and stay fit while going through treatment.
We are so honored to have the opportunity to work with UFC and their athletes,” said Annette Logan-Parker, Founder and CEO – Cure 4 The Kids. “UFC’s generosity has not only helped us launch our physical therapy program, but the hope and encouragement that UFC athletes bring our patients is amazing!”
As part of the visit, the UFC Foundation made a $25,000 holiday donation to the physical therapy program and a commitment to provide additional training equipment in 2023.
“I’m proud of so many things that we’ve been able to accomplish in the history of UFC, and this is right at the top of the list,” said UFC COO Lawrence Epstein. “When you look at this fitness center, the facility and the mission it supports, it’s incredible. It’s so important to help people return to good health after going through a devastating diagnosis and we’re really excited to do more.”
The UFC Foundation works in tandem with UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, to strategically collaborate with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
Stephan Bonnar 1977 - 2022
