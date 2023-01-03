UFC Visits Cure 4 The Kids Foundation And Donates $25,000 As Part Of UFC 282 Fight Week

UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, and former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira toured the facility, signed autographs, distributed Big Shots and joined members in a jumping jack and push up contest during the meet and greet. Watch video recap here.

As the only pediatric cancer center in the state of Nevada, Cure 4 The Kids provides high-quality, research-focused medical treatment to children battling cancer and rare diseases.

Check Out The UFC Foundation Page!

UFC has served as a charitable partner of Cure 4 The Kids since 2020, raising and donating over $100,000 in 2021 to help launch the facilities first-ever physical therapy program and purchase equipment to allow patients to train and stay fit while going through treatment.

We are so honored to have the opportunity to work with UFC and their athletes,” said Annette Logan-Parker, Founder and CEO – Cure 4 The Kids. “UFC’s generosity has not only helped us launch our physical therapy program, but the hope and encouragement that UFC athletes bring our patients is amazing!”