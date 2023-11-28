UFC Visits Cohen Children's Medical Center During UFC 295 Fight Week

Cohen Children’s Medical Center is the largest provider of pediatric health services in New York State, serving more than 1.8 million children in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island, and Westchester.

During the event, Joanna and Randy joined Seacrest Studios’ daily programming, providing UFC toys via giveaways to pediatric patients virtually in their rooms and in-studio.

Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

"This was my first time visiting a Seacrest Studio and we had a great time visiting their team and pediatric patients,” said Jedrzejczyk. “Bringing happiness to children all over the world is one of my passions, and I can’t wait to come back to the U.S. and visit more hospitals!”