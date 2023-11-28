UFC Visits Cohen Children's Medical Center During UFC 295 Fight Week

On Thursday, November 9, former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and welterweight Randy Brown visited Seacrest Studios inside Cohen Children’s Medical Center during fight week for UFC 295: PROCHAKA vs. PEREIRA in New York.
Cohen Children’s Medical Center is the largest provider of pediatric health services in New York State, serving more than 1.8 million children in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island, and Westchester.
During the event, Joanna and Randy joined Seacrest Studios’ daily programming, providing UFC toys via giveaways to pediatric patients virtually in their rooms and in-studio.
"This was my first time visiting a Seacrest Studio and we had a great time visiting their team and pediatric patients,” said Jedrzejczyk. “Bringing happiness to children all over the world is one of my passions, and I can’t wait to come back to the U.S. and visit more hospitals!”
The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives.
RSF’s primary initiative is to build broadcast media centers within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television, and new media. RSF’s aim is to contribute positively to the healing process for children and their families during their stay by developing these centers to bring an uplifting spirit to the hospital community.
“Joanna and I had a great afternoon spending time and connecting with the kids here at Cohen’s Medical Center,” said Brown. “I live here in Queens, and giving back to the local community and making these kids smile are two of the most important things we can do. I’m coming back to visit very soon.”
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
