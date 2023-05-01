UFC Visits Children In Need At Operation Breakthrough In Kansas City

“These kids are amazing and it’s our job to provide them with positive examples that they can overcome any obstacle that’s placed in front of them,” said Marquez. “Operation Breakthrough has an amazing academic program, and if we can just influence these kids to stay positive and go for their dreams, then we’ve done our jobs. It’s great that UFC could come here with us today and see what we’re building, because it’s something special.

At the conclusion of the event, the UFC Foundation made a $10,000 donation to Operation Breakthrough on behalf of the organization’s 30th anniversary.

“Imagine what a difference this donation will make for our students who will get to join our robotics team and/or learn how to make pizza from scratch or produce a podcast,” said Esselman. “We are grateful for the support, and we look forward to partnering with them in the future.”

UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.